Letter to the Editor: Chapel support of Muslim community

This is a super exciting time here at the Chapel. We have been hard at work this semester to position ourselves for a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable future in which we can serve the IC community better. Given the encouraging changes in demographics as well as the challenging socio-political atmosphere of our country, we recognize now more than ever the significance of making sure all students know they belong and can have their needs met, especially students of color and Muslim faith.

To that end, we have developed a proposal and submitted it to the new VP of Student Affairs as well as the Provost. Many hours of research, collaboration, and wonderful conversations and meetings with Muslim students, faculty members, and community leaders went into that. It is also worth clarifying, in light of the story in the Ithacan last week by Madison Fernandez, that the new Cornell Muslim Chaplain was not hired by the university, but rather by the Diwan Foundation, a Cornell Muslim alumni organization.

Know that we are heavily invested in partnering with the Muslim community on campus and advocating for religious leadership that will meet their needs. In light of this, we cordially invite all Muslims and allies to a gathering this Friday at the Chapel, following Juma’a prayers, from 1:45-3pm to discuss the growth and development of the Muslim community on campus. Refreshments will be provided!

Rev. James Touchton

Protestant Chaplain and Director, Muller Chapel