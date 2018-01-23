Letter to the Editor: Faculty and staff support Collado

We, the undersigned members of the Ithaca College faculty and staff, wish to express our heartfelt support for Ithaca College President Shirley Collado, who has recently become the subject of widespread attention because of an anonymous package sent to various news outlets, including The Ithacan, about a matter that was legally resolved nearly 20 years ago. As is now widely known but was no secret to the Board of Trustees, the Presidential Search Committee, and, in its broadest outlines, all members of the Ithaca College community who read her March 1st, 2017, “IC View” interview, President Collado decided to follow legal counsel and plead nolo contendere to a misdemeanor sexual abuse charge in response to a complaint that was brought against her by a former patient whom she had briefly permitted to move into her home. Then and now, President Collado claims she was innocent, but a lack of resources and support as well as a recent and devastating personal trauma left her feeling incapable of fighting the charge. Hence, she accepted a conviction, underwent probation and did community service as required, and proceeded to go on with her life. As her professional accomplishments demonstrate, she has done so with integrity, industry and honor in the years since, and has earned the respect, admiration and devotion of countless people with whom she has worked, as evidenced by the letters of support and praise that have been published in The Ithacan since its story first appeared.

We rehearse these background details for several reasons. We think it is important to remind both our own community and those beyond it that there has been no cover-up here: President Collado was transparent throughout the hiring process and beyond, though to varying degrees with different constituencies. It is true that the campus did not know the full details of the “steps” President Collado took “to end the legal action” that was brought against her, though she said enough in the “IC View” interview we just quoted to enable anyone who so wished to learn more, court cases being a matter of public record. For those who believe she should have been more forthcoming, we urge them to recall, as we emphasize in our first paragraph, that this matter was resolved in a court of law. While she asserts that she was innocent, she nevertheless accepted and abided by the terms of her conviction. Does she not deserve the right to carry on with her life with some degree of privacy, while also being honest, as she was, with those who had the primary responsibility for deciding whether to employ her?

While maintaining her innocence, President Collado freely admits that it was an error of judgment to allow a former psychiatric patient to move into her home. However, this was an error she describes as having been born out of compassion at a moment when she had recently endured a terrible loss—the suicide of her husband. Again, her youth and lack of resources should be taken into account when reflecting on this past mistake, as well as the fact that there is nothing in her life since then that would indicate a pattern. Indeed, in just five and a half short months, President Collado has unified our campus in a manner that contrasts strikingly with the discord, conflict, and suspicion that prevailed at Ithaca College for some time before her arrival. She has rapidly gained our affection, our admiration and our trust, and these recent disclosures have not altered that, though they will no doubt spark productive and nuanced conversations on our campus about how people move forward after terrible events, recover and learn from their own failings and those of others, and need not be defined by the worst thing that ever happened to them.

In short, we hereby affirm our faith and confidence in President Collado and in the process that brought her to our campus, as well as our optimism about the future toward which we trust she will ably steer our college.

Sincerely,

Claire Gleitman, Professor, English

Jennifer Tennant, Associate Professor, Economics

Carla Golden, Professor, Psychology

Julia Lapp, Associate Professor, Health Promotion and Physical Education

Zillah Eisenstein, Professor Emerita, Politics.

Chrystyna Dail, Associate Professor, Theatre Arts

Carlos Figueroa, Assistant Professor, Politics Department

Osman Yurekli, Professor, Mathematics

Asma Barlas, Professor, Politics.

Marsha Nicole Horsley, Assistant Professor, CSCRE

Chris Holmes, Associate Professor, English

M. Louise Cannon, Assistant Professor, Writing

Cory Brown, Associate Professor, Writing

Saviana Stanescu (Condeescu), Assistant Professor, Theatre Arts.

Jennifer Spitzer, Assistant Professor, English

Scott Thomson, Assistant Professor, Communication Studies

Luke Keller, Charles A. Dana Professor in the Natural Sciences, Physics and Astronomy

Jim Rothenberg, Associate Professor, Sociology

Kathryn Caldwell, Assistant Professor, Psychology

Amy Walker O’Brien, Instructor of Dance, Theatre Arts

Hugh Egan, Professor, English

Jean Hardwick, Professor, Biology

Shaianne Osterreich, Associate Professor, Economics.

Susan Witherup, Professor, Biology

Nia Michelle Nunn, Assistant Professor, Education

Enrique Gonzalez Conty, Assistant Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures

Bruce G. Thompson, Associate Professor, Physics and Astronomy

Paula Ioanide, Associate Professor, Center for the Study of Culture, Race & Ethnicity

Dara Engler, Associate Professor, Art

Jamie Rombach, Instructor, Mathematics

Rick Kaufman, Professor, Philosophy & Religion

Jonathan Laskowitz, Associate Professor, Sociology

Chris Sinton, Associate Professor, Environmental Studies and Sciences

Brian Karafin Assistant Professor Philosophy and Religion

Gustavo Licon, Assistant Professor, CSCRE

Kevin Murphy, Professor, English

James M. Swafford, Associate Professor, English

Stan Seltzer, Associate Professor, Mathematics

Nancy Brcak, Professor, Art History

Judith M. Levitt, Adjunct Instructor, Theatre Arts

Stephen D. Mosher, Professor, Communication Studies & Sport Studies

Robert Sullivan, Associate Professor, Communication Studies

Annette Levine, Associate Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures

Pamela Rozelle Drix, Adjunct Professor, Art

Jenna Heffron, Assistant Professor, Occupational Therapy

Faten Houissa, Lecturer, Modern Languages and Literatures

Jim Stafford Assistant Professor, Writing

Anthony Di Renzo, Professor, Writing

Luanne Andersson, Associate Professor, SLPA

Judith Pena-Shaff, Associate Professor, Psychology

Raul Palma, Diversity Fellow, Writing

Mary Bentley, Associate Professor, HSHP

Andrew M. Smith, Professor, Biology

Stewart Auyash, Chair & Associate Professor, Health Promotion and Physical Education

Yvonne Rogalski, Associate Professor, Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology

Bruce Henderson, Professor, Communication Studies

Patricia Capaldi, Assistant Professor, Art

David Barry, Lecturer, Modern Languages and Literatures

Cornell F. Woodson, Lecturer, Women’s and Gender Studies

Marella Feltrin-Morris, Associate Professor of Italian, Modern Languages and Literatures

Mary Ann Erickson, Associate Professor, Gerontology

Nancy Menning, affiliate faculty, Environmental Studies and Sciences

Nancy Jacobson, semi-retired Lecturer, Biology

Julie Dorsey, Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy

Don Tindall, Associate Professor, Theatre Arts

Jason Hamilton, Professor, Environmental Studies and Sciences

Diane Long, Chair and Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy

Vanessa R. Mirabito, Instructor, Exercise and Sport Science

Elizabeth Medina-Gray, Assistant Professor, Music Theory, History, and Composition

Richard Faria, Professor of Music, School of Music

Harold Reynolds, Professor of Trombone, School of Music

Janet Galvan, Director of Choral Activities and Professor of Music

Dann Coakwell, Assistant Professor of Voice, School of Music

Chad West, Associate Professor and Chair, Music Education

Paige R. Morgan, Professor of Music (oboe)

Kelly Dietz, Assistant Professor, Politics

Jeanette Ostrander, Lecturer of Music, School of Music

Matt Vosler, Assistant Professor, Recreation and Leisure Studies

Tina N. Caswell, MS, CCC-SLP, Clinical Assistant Professor, Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology

Christine A. McNamara PT, DPT, Clinical Associate Professor/ Clinic Director, Physical Therapy

Hilary Greenberger, Professor, Physical Therapy

Carol McAmis, Professor of Voice, School of Music

Alex Perialas, Director SRT, School of Music

Thomas Girshin, Assistant Professor, Writing

Julie A. Carr, Lecturer, Music Education

David Turkon, Associate Professor, Anthropology

Rivka Green, Spanish Lecturer, Modern Languages and Literature

Sybil Conrad, Campus Center – Student Affairs and Campus Life

Michael Twomey, Charles A. Dana Professor of Humanities and Arts, English (retired)

Jennifer Jolly, Associate Professor, Art History

Ruth Barber, Instructor of Scenic Art and Design, Theatre Arts

Patricia R. Zimmermann, Professor, Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Harriet Malinowitz, Lecturer, Writing

Rumit Singh Kakar, Assistant Professor, PT

Derek McKown, Lecturer, Writing

Christine Kitano, Assistant Professor, Writing and English

Catherine Taylor, Associate Professor, Writing

Ashley R. Hall, Assistant Professor, Communication Studies

Lauren O’Connell, Professor, Art History

Rachel Wagner, Associate Professor, Philosophy and Religion

David Diggin, Assistant Professor, ESS.

Thomas Pfaff, Professor, Mathematics

John Barr, Professor, Computer Science

Paula Twomey, Spanish instructor, DMLL

David Prunty, Executive Director, Auxiliary Services

Fred A. Wilcox, Associate Professor, Writing, retired.

Nick Kowalczyk, Associate Professor, Writing

Kelley Sullivan, Assistant Professor, Physics and Astronomy

Laura Campbell Carapella, Associate Professor, Health Promotion and Physical Education

Greg Shelley, Associate Professor, Exercise and Sport Science

Alicia Swords, Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of the Honors Program

Maki Inada, Associate Professor, Biology

Jacob White, Assistant Professor, Writing

Sara Haefeli, Associate Professor, School of Music

Shehnaz Haqqani, Dissertation Diversity Scholar, Women’s and Gender Studies

John Scott Associate Professor Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Jeff Claus, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Education Dept.

Ron Denson, Assistant Professor, Writing.

Elizabeth Bleicher, Associate Professor, English

Giovanna Rivero Santa Cruz, Visiting Assistant Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures

Jennifer Germann, Associate Professor, Art History

Deborah Martin, Professor, School of Music, Performance Studies

Jonathan Bowen, Lecturer, Music Education

Anne Stork, Assistant Professor, ENVS

Vivian Bruce Conger, Associate Professor, History

Paula Turkon, Assistant Professor, Environmental Studies and Sciences

Hormoz Movassaghi, Professor, Finance and International Business

Randi Millman-Brown, Visual Resources Curator, Art History

Cyndy Scheibe, Professor, Dept. of Psychology, and Executive Director, Project Look Sharp

Tom Shevory, Professor, Politics

Amie Germain, Assistant Professor, Occupational Therapy

Zenon Wasyliw, Professor, History

Elisabeth Nonas, Associate Professor, Media Arts, Sciences, and Studies

Andy Watts, Assistant Professor, Media Arts, Sciences, & Studies

Karen Edwards, Associate Professor, HPPE

Jeane Copenhaver-Johnson, Chair, Education

David Kramer, Assistant Professor, English

Howard Kalman, Associate Professor, Strategic Communication

Ivy Walz, Associate Professor, Voice, Performance Studies, School of Music

Carrie Mae Smith, Assistant Professor of Sculpture, Art

Gladys M. Varona-Lacey, Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures

Bonnie Solt Prunty, Director of Residential Life and Judicial Affairs

Barney Beins, Professor, Psychology

Linda Price, Instructor, Art

Tom Kerr, Associate Professor, Writing

Kenny Christianson, Lecturer, Economics

Marybeth Ruether-Wu, lecturer, Philosophy & Religion

Katharine Kittredge, Professor, English

Patricia Rodriguez, Associate Professor, Politics

Belisa Gonzalez, Director, Center for the Study of Culture Race and Ethnicity

Maria DiFrancesco, Professor, Modern Languages & Literatures

Chip Gagnon, Professor, Politics

Nancy de Villiers Rader, Professor, Psychology.

Michael D. Richardson, Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures

Fahri Unsal, Professor, Marketing/Business

Iokepa Casumbal-Salazar, Assistant Professor, Center for the Study of Culture Race and Ethnicity and Department of Anthropology

Regina Carpenter, Lecturer, Communication Studies

Pamela Pospisil, Assistant Professor, Mathematics

Barbara Adams, Associate Professor, Writing

Abraham Mulugetta, Charles A. Dana Professor of Finance and International Business, School of Business

Srijana Bajracharya, Professor and Interim Graduate Chair, Health Promotion and Physical Education

Dana Tischler, Instructor, Physical Therapy

Tom Swensen, Professor, Exercise Science and Sports Studies

Nicholas Walker, Associate Professor, Music Performance

Nicole M. Koschmann, Director of the Park Scholar Program

Daniel Wilber, Lecturer, Writing

Julie Blumberg, Assistant Professor, Media Arts, Sciences, and Studies

Jack Bryant, Assistant Professor, Media Arts, Sciences, and Studies

Kathy Schlough, Assistant Professor, Physical Therapy

Leann Kanda, Associate Professor, Biology

Rachel Gould, Director of Study Abroad, International Programs, & Extended Studies

Candy Ross, Senior Assistant Director, Student Financial Services

Barbara Belyea, Clinical Professor, Physical Therapy

Paul Dickson, Assistant Professor, Computer Science

Barbie Bargher, Assistant Director, Student Financial Services

Sergio Pedro, Assistant Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures

Melinda Cozzolino, Associate Professor and Graduate Chair, Occupational Therapy

Anne Woodard, Associate Director, Student Financial Services

Jill E. Mayer, Clinical Assistant Professor, Physical Therapy

Katie Brody, Administrative Assistant, Occupational Therapy

Vincent DeTuri, Associate Professor, Chemistry

Julie Boles, Assistant Professor, Health Promotion and Physical Education

Nancy Pierce, Administrative Assistant, Biology

Laura Amoriello, Assistant Professor, School of Music

Rachel Paparone, Assistant Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures

Paul Wilson, Associate Professor, Art History

Bradley A. Rappa, Assistant Professor, Department of Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Peter Martin, Associate Professor, Education

Ian Woods, Associate Professor, Biology

Octavio Mas-Arocas, Director of Orchestras, School of Music

Stephen Tropiano, Associate Professsor, Screen Studies; Media Arts, Sciences and Studies; Director, Ithaca College Los Angeles Program

Leah Richards, Associate Director, Office of Advancement Services

Peter Johanns, Associate Professor; Media Arts, Sciences and Studies; Program Director; Television-Radio Degree

Brandy Bessette-Symons, Assistant Professor, Psychology

Jessica Fernando, Office of Donor Relations

Erik Kibelsbeck, Concert and Facility Manager, School of Music

Yvette Sterbenk, Assistant Professor, Strategic Communications

Kitty Whalen, Administrative Assistant, School of Music

Brian Dozoretz, Manager of Recording Services, School of Music

Bradley Whittemore, Assistant Director of Music Admission, Music

Nicholas Muellner, Associate Professor, Cinema Photography and Media Arts; Co-Director, Image Text MFA

Matthew McConnell, Lecturer, Writing

Michael A. Malpass Charles A. Dana Professor in the Social Sciences,Anthropology

Taña Barajas, Admission Counselor, Office of Admission

Dennis Charsky, Associate Professor, Strategic Communication

Kari Brossard Stoos, Assistant Professor, Health Promotion and Physical Education

Amy Frith, Associate Professor, HPPE

E. Christine Thompson, Lecturer, Communication Studies

Cathy Lee Crane, Associate Professor, Media Arts, Sciences, and Studies

Ronnie Benion, Residence Director, Office of Residential Life

Gordon Rowland, Professor, Communications

Nidaa Aboulhosn, Assistant Professor, Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Roseann Arnold, Admission Services Associate, Office of Admission

Cara Rosenberg Nichols, Associate Director of Admission

Eleanor Henderson, Associate Professor, Writing

Sueyoung Park-Primiano, Postdoctoral Teaching Fellow, Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Chrissy Guest, Assistant Professor, Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Mark L. Fink, PhD, Director, IT/Teaching and Learning with Technology

Kati Lustyik, Associate Professor, Media Arts, Sciences, and Studies

Amanda Walrad, Housing Specialist, Residential Life

Jessica Kowalewski Dietrich, Senior Assistant Director for Regional Recruitment, Office of Admission

Rita A Daly, MS, OTR/L Academic Fieldwork Coordinator & Clinical Assistant Professor, Occupational Therapy

Bri Alderman, Associate Director, Office of Admission

Steve Jenks, Admission Counselor in Office of Admission

Lisa Cavataio, Administrative Operations Manager, College Relations and Advancement

Matthew C. Sullivan, Professor, Physics and Astronomy

Meghan Fouracre, Admission Services Associate

Janine Willis, Application Review Specialist, Office of Admission

Holly R. Tavelli, Application Review Specialist, Office of Admission

Maria McGuane, Admission Services Associate, Admissions

Michael Di Brienza, Information Systems Specialist, Office of Admission

Jeanette Rivera-Watts Associate Director, Donor Relations

Craig Duncan, Chair, Philosophy & Religion

Marilyn Dispensa, Instructional Technology Coordinator, IT

Isabel Frasquillo-Davis, Administrative Assistant, Ithaca College Annual Fund

Jill Fisher, Production & Asset Specialist, College Relations and Communications

Jennifer Wofford, Director, Extended Studies; Lecturer, Writing

Derek Adams, Assistant Professor, English

Nicholas Farthing, Project Manager and Business Analyst, Information Technology

Amy O’Dowd, Academic Services Coordinator, Humanities & Sciences Dean’s Office

Kathleen Mulligan, Associate Professor, Theatre Arts

Mimi Wright, Program Assistant, International Programs and Extended Studies

Mike Leary, Assistant Director, Judicial Affairs

Terry Taney, Administrative Assistant, Alumni Relations

Stephen Sweet, Charles Dana Professor of Sociology

Alyson Pasquale, MS OTR/L Assistant Professor Occupational Therapy

Edward Schneider, Assistant Professor, Strategic Communication

Meredith Brull, Assistant Director, Admission

Shannon Hills, Administrative Assistant, Music

Kelly R. Stern, Director of Enrollment Marketing

Jennifer Mellott, Equipment & Laboratory Specialist, Physics and Astronomy

Jill Ackerman, Administrative Assistant, Department of Physics and Astronomy

Rebecca Lesses, Associate Professor, Jewish Studies

Michael B. Smith, Associate Professor, History/ENVS

Stephen Lahr, Chair, Department of Physical Therapy

Peyi Soyinka-Airewele, Professor, Politics

Jason Freitag, Associate Professor, History

Michael Trotti, Professor, History

Deborah Rifkin, Associate Professor, Music Theory, History and Composition

Teresa Michel, Instructor, Department of Education

Denise Nuttall, Associate Professor and Chair, Anthropology

Julia Cozzarelli, Professor, Modern Languages and Literatures

S. Alexander Reed, Associate Professor, School of Music

Christine Pogorzala, Assistant Professor, Aging Studies Gerontology Institute

Drew Hammond, Clinical Professor, Exercise and Sport Sciences

Jack Powers, Associate Professor, Media Arts, Sciences and Studies

Cristina Gomez, Associate Professor, Mathemetics/Education

Elizabeth Bergman, Associate Professor and Chair, Gerontology

Betty Dean, Advisor, Student Financial Services

Patti Merilahti, Admissions Services Associate, Office of Admissions

Chris Hummel, Clinical Professor, Exercise and Sports Sciences