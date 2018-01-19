Letter to the Editor: Transition team supports Collado

As members of the Presidential Transition Team, we have worked closely with President Collado before her arrival on campus and since she took office in July. We unequivocally express our support for her during this challenging period.
We have come to know President Collado as a strong, capable, inclusive and inspiring leader of our community. Throughout her tenure here, and in particular in this moment, she has demonstrated honesty, integrity and courage as she has shared stories of her successes and her sufferings. We feel fortunate to be working with someone who embodies such professional and personal authenticity.
We now move forward, with full confidence in her ability to successfully lead Ithaca College, and with full confidence in the Ithaca College community to share in these values of integrity, responsibility and compassion in a difficult time.
Ezeka Allen
Barbara Belyea
Tim Carey
Matthew Clements
Duncan Duke
Nicole Eversley Bradwell
Jason Freitag
Belisa Gonzalez
Joanie Groome
Danette Johnson
Evan Jones
Michele Lenhart
Carlie McClinsey
Jack Powers
Deborah Rifkin
Eric Rosario
Candy Ross
Stan Seltzer
Ronald Trunz
