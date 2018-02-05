Bombers dominate competition at Wesleyan Quad meet

The No. 3-ranked Ithaca College wrestling team defeated all three teams at the Wesleyan Quad Meet on Feb. 3. The Bombers defeated SUNY Oneonta 33–6, Williams College 43–6 and beat No. 18 Wesleyan University 36–9.

125-lbs junior Ferdinand Mase started the day off for the Blue and Gold with a 17–2 technical fall over Oneonta freshman Michael Muldoon.

In the next couple of matches, the two teams went back and forth as 133-lbs sophomore Tito Colom took a 6–0 decision loss to senior Austin Sisco. Following that match was a Bomber victory for 141-lbs sophomore Ben Brisman, who defeated sophomore Ahken Chu 10–4. Junior 149-lbs Chris Wymer then lost a 3–2 decision to Oneonta sophomore Tyler Brazinski.

Following the first couple of matches, the Bombers controlled the tempo the rest of the way as the team went on to win the rest of its matches against Oneonta. Capping off the victory was 285-lbs junior Jake O’Brien who took a 2–1 decision victory over senior James Bethel.

Against Wesleyan, the Blue and Gold got off to a hot start with victories from Mase, Colom and Brisman.

The South Hill squad 149-lbs junior Jawan Jones took a 2–0 decision loss to senior Carter Armendarez. The Blue and Gold then came back and won five of the last six matches to finish off their second victory of the day. The only loss the rest of the day was 197-lbs sophomore Dalton Elias against Wesleyan senior Devon Carrillo.

The Bombers ended the day by defeating Williams College. The matches were nearly a clean sweep for the Blue and Gold, as the team won all but one match.

The South Hill squad will head to Wilkes University at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.