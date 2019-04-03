Women’s crew opens season with tri-meet at Cayuga Duels

Women’s crew kicked off the 2019 season on March 30 as they competed with William Smith College, Canisius College and Johnson and Wales University at the Cayuga Duels on the Cayuga Inlet.

Opening the day with a win over William Smith, a varsity squad of eight rowers – junior coxswain Jennie Brian, graduate student Savannah Brija, sophomore Sarah Snow, sophomore Lauren O’Dell, junior Libby Ryan, senior Sierra Keat, freshman Izzy Ozkurt, sophomore Allison Arndt and senior Meredyth Busam – finished the course in 6:47.8. Keeping this energy, they went on to defeat Canisius with a time of 6:53.7 in the Grand Final.

Making up the second varsity eight team is junior coxswain Olivia Southworth, freshman Dania Bogdanovic, junior Liza Caldicott, junior Allison Ritting, senior Greta O’Hara, sophomore Mackenzie Morean, senior Ella Sarachan, senior Kelly Csernica and sophomore June Fortner. They claimed the top time of 7:07.56 during the morning session and advance to the Grand Final, where they won with a time of 6:56.7, also defeating Canisius.

Later in the day, the South Hill squad’s novice boat and third varsity eight competed. The third varsity squad was composed of sophomore coxswain Michele Hyland, sophomore Devi De Oliveria, senior Sophie Westfield, sophomore Noa Covell, sophomore Samantha Spisak, sophomore Haana Suero, sophomore Kiera Peterson, junior Leighanne Sullivan and sophomore Mikayla Henry. The varsity squad won with a time of 7:32.16. The novice boat – freshman coxswain Emily Lighthall, freshman Cyerra Adams, freshman Laura Trainor, freshman Edie McRoberts, freshman Kelsey Lavin, freshman Zoe Spang, freshman Emmy Repetti, Maria Caminiti and freshman Erin Traut – finished at 7:41.72.

The third varsity went on to race in the second varsity Petite final, defeating William Smith with a time of 7:18.5. The Novice team beat Johnson and Wales with a time of 7:25.6.

The Bombers are back in action at 11 a.m. April 6 as they compete against Rochester Institute of Technology and the University of Rochester and 11 a.m. on April 7 against St. John Fisher. All events are being held at the Cayuga Inlet.