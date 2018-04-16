Baseball scores ten in extra innings to defeat Utica College

The Ithaca College baseball team scored 10 runs in the 10th inning to defeat Utica College 15–5 on April 15.

The college took an early 2–0 lead after senior outfielder Domenic Boresta hit a triple to center field and scored on a throwing error. Later in the inning, junior Webb Little hit a double to score junior infielder Jake Generali.

The college maintained a lead throughout most of the game until the eighth inning, when Utica’s offense exploded to score three runs to tie the game at four. In the ninth, Boresta hit a single to score junior outfielder Sam Little and extend the lead to 5–4. In the bottom of the ninth, Utica junior infielder Tim Quinlan hit a sacrifice fly to score senior outfielder Jake Ryan to tie the game and send it into extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, the Bombers’ offense erupted to score 10 runs. The spurt started when Sam Little hit a double to score Webb Little and Generali, making the lead 7–5. Boresta added a double of his own to score Sam Little and sophomore shortstop Marco Fontana to extend the lead another two runs.

After freshman shortstop Jack Lynch hit a single, Boresta and junior catcher Adam Gallagher scored to add another two runs. Sophomore catcher Chris Dietz singled to score Lynch, and junior third baseman John Peterson doubled to right field to score Generali and Dietz.

The Bombers concluded the game when Sam Little doubled to left center to score Peterson, making the final score of the game 15–5.

Webb Little went 3–5 on the day, while Boresta went 3–6 with three RBIs. Sam Little added four RBIs of his own, while Peterson and Lynch each added two.

The team will play again against Houghton College in a double header at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. April 18 at Freeman Field.