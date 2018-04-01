Bombers struggle against St. John Fisher College

The Ithaca College softball team lost both games in a double header against St. John Fisher College on March 31. The Bombers are now 9–5 on the season.

In the first game, the Bombers fell to the Cardinals by a score of 4–2. Both teams were able to get five hits in the game, but the Blue and Gold were not able to turn those hits into enough runs.

Junior outfielder Annie Cooney was able to get a run on the board for the Bombers when she hit a home run in the top of the third, tying the game 1–1.

Later in the game, the Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and another run in the fifth to gain a three-run lead. The South Hill squad attempted to start a comeback in the top of the seventh by scoring one run, but this was not enough to get the offense going to tie the game.

Junior pitcher Haley Congdon took the loss on the mound for the Bombers.

In the second game of the double header, the Cardinals defeated the Bombers by a score of 6–5.

Both teams were able to get two runs across in the first inning to tie the game. The Bombers scored a run in the top of the second inning and two at the top of the third to take the lead. In the bottom of the third, the Cardinals scored three runs to get on top.

In the top of the seventh, the Bombers scored and held a one-run lead until the bottom half of the inning when freshman infielder Maddie Klidonas drove in the winning run for the Cardinals.

Junior infielder Vanessa Brown lead the way for the South Hill squad with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Senior pitcher Lindsey Thayer picked up her sixth win of the season for St. John Fisher.

The Bombers will be back in action as they take on Alfred University in a double header starting at 3 p.m. April 3 at Kostrinsky field.