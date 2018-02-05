Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 4, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Both swimming and diving teams secure wins against Union

Both swimming and diving teams secure wins against Union
  ELIAS OLSEN/THE ITHACAN
Freshman Morgan Hoffman-Smith swims against Union College on Feb. 3 at the Athletics and Events Center.
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: February 4, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s swimming and diving team defeated Union College on Feb. 3 197–97 while the women’s team won 183–117.

The men’s team took first in every swimming event but one. In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Bradley Keith, sophomores Nate Bartalo and Andrew Mikhailichenko and freshman Stanley Zaneski finished first with a time of 1:37.33. Junior Jake Hewitt finished first in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:22.04.

Bartalo earned gold with a time of 1:48.18 in the 200-yard freestyle, followed by sophomore Daniel Myers who finished second with a time of 1:49.18. Keith finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.35 while senior Marshall Hendlin came in second with a time of 57:51. Hendlin went on to win the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:02.74.

Mikhailichenko added another gold medal for the day when he won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:13.20. Zaneski earned two more medals throughout the meet when he won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle with times of 21.39 and 47.58, respectively.

Freshman diver Justin Moczynski was the Blue and Gold’s top finisher in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, which he earned fourth place in both events. For the 1-meter, he finished with a score of 284.25 and a 256.25 in the 3-meter.

On the women’s side, juniors Jaclyn Pecze and Genevieve Tripler, along with sophomore Ashley Warren and freshman Morgan Hoffman-Smith finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.29. Hoffman-Smith added another medal when she won the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:51.49.

Sophomore Angelina Domena was the Bombers’ top finisher in the 200-yard freestyle with a second-place time of 2:03.06. Pecze finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.18. Warren earned gold in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.17. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Hoffman-Smith, Pecze, Tripler and freshman Caroline Bissailon finished first with a time of 3:45.91.

The Bombers took the top six spots in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. Highlighting the day was a performance from graduate student Nickie Griesemer who finished first in both events with scores of 318.05 in the 1-meter and 328.30 in the 3-meter.

The South Hill squad will compete next at the Ithaca Invitational at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Athletics and Events Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Both swimming and diving teams secure wins against Union

Both swimming and diving teams secure wins against Union

By | Feb 4, 2018

Men’s basketball drops fourth straight in loss to Engineers

Men’s basketball drops fourth straight in loss to Engineers

By | Feb 4, 2018

Men’s basketball extends losing streak to three games

Men’s basketball extends losing streak to three games

By | Feb 4, 2018

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Letter to the Editor: Stickers were privately paid for

Letter to the Editor: Stickers were privately paid for

By , , , , | Feb 1, 2018

Students react to 2018 Commencement changes

Students react to 2018 Commencement changes

By | Jan 31, 2018

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

Ithaca College President Shirley Collado pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charge in 2001

By | Jan 16, 2018

Related Articles

Freshman dives into competition after switch from gymnastics

Freshman dives into competition after switch from gymnastics

By | Jan 31, 2018

Divers compete in Dick Comanzo Invitational on Jan. 28

Divers compete in Dick Comanzo Invitational on Jan. 28

By | Jan 28, 2018

Swimming and Diving beats Alfred University on Jan. 27

Swimming and Diving beats Alfred University on Jan. 27

By | Jan 28, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

Andrew MikhailichenkoAngelina DomenaAshley WarrenBradley KeithCaroline BissailonDaniel MyersGenevieve TriplerIthaca CollegeJaclyn PeczeJake HewittJustin MoczynskiMarshall HendlinMorgan Hoffman-SmithNate BartaloNickie GriesemerStanley ZaneskiSwimming and DivingUnion College