Both swimming and diving teams secure wins against Union

The Ithaca College men’s swimming and diving team defeated Union College on Feb. 3 197–97 while the women’s team won 183–117.

The men’s team took first in every swimming event but one. In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Bradley Keith, sophomores Nate Bartalo and Andrew Mikhailichenko and freshman Stanley Zaneski finished first with a time of 1:37.33. Junior Jake Hewitt finished first in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:22.04.

Bartalo earned gold with a time of 1:48.18 in the 200-yard freestyle, followed by sophomore Daniel Myers who finished second with a time of 1:49.18. Keith finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.35 while senior Marshall Hendlin came in second with a time of 57:51. Hendlin went on to win the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:02.74.

Mikhailichenko added another gold medal for the day when he won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:13.20. Zaneski earned two more medals throughout the meet when he won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle with times of 21.39 and 47.58, respectively.

Freshman diver Justin Moczynski was the Blue and Gold’s top finisher in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, which he earned fourth place in both events. For the 1-meter, he finished with a score of 284.25 and a 256.25 in the 3-meter.

On the women’s side, juniors Jaclyn Pecze and Genevieve Tripler, along with sophomore Ashley Warren and freshman Morgan Hoffman-Smith finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.29. Hoffman-Smith added another medal when she won the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:51.49.

Sophomore Angelina Domena was the Bombers’ top finisher in the 200-yard freestyle with a second-place time of 2:03.06. Pecze finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.18. Warren earned gold in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.17. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Hoffman-Smith, Pecze, Tripler and freshman Caroline Bissailon finished first with a time of 3:45.91.

The Bombers took the top six spots in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. Highlighting the day was a performance from graduate student Nickie Griesemer who finished first in both events with scores of 318.05 in the 1-meter and 328.30 in the 3-meter.

The South Hill squad will compete next at the Ithaca Invitational at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Athletics and Events Center.