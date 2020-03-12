BREAKING: NCAA cancels all winter and spring championships

The Ithaca College Office of Intercollegiate Athletics released a statement March 12 from the NCAA announcing that president Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors have decided to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

In a tweet from the NCAA’s official Twitter account, it states that the board’s decision “ensures the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic and the impracticality of hosting such events at this time…”

With this announcement, the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston–Salem, North Carolina have been canceled. The No. 2 women’s track and field team planned to send 10 athletes to the competition, while No. 17 men’s track and field qualified three.

The NCAA Division III Wrestling Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is also canceled due to this announcement. The No. 17 wrestling team had six Bombers qualify to compete after tying for first place with The College of New Jersey in Mideast Regionals on March 1. NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina have also been called off after this decision.

Though it is not an NCAA event, the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association National Team Championships, which were scheduled for March 28 in Ben Light Gymnasium, have been canceled along with the East Regional Championships scheduled for March 15 at Springfield College.

Ithaca College also has not canceled any regular season competitions at this time, and the Liberty League has yet to rule on whether its championships will be held.