The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 16, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Crew teams compete against Skidmore and St. Lawrence

  FILE PHOTO/THE ITHACAN
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 15, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s crew teams competed at Smith College alongside boats from Skidmore College and St. Lawrence University on April 14.

The men’s Varsity Eight took a commanding win over St. Lawrence and Skidmore, finishing with a time of 6:29.6, with St. Lawrence in second at 6:51.6. Skidmore finished third with a time of 7:05.9. The second Varsity Eight won convincingly over the Saints, rowing a time of 6:53.3 to St. Lawrence’s 7:29.25.

The A and B Novice Eight’s for the Bombers fell to the Saints, placing second and third, respectively.

As for the women’s team, their Varsity Eight defeated St. Lawrence by nearly 20 seconds, crossing the finish line with a mark of 7:18.9, while the Saints rowed a time of 7:37.0.

In the afternoon, the Blue and Gold took four of their five Grand Final races.

The Varsity Eight beat out Smith College’s 7:28.9 time with a 7:09.1 finish of their own, while the third Varsity Eight edged out Smith College by 2.7 seconds at the finish line. The South Hill squad marked a time of 7:57.3 as the Pioneers trailed just behind with a time of 8:00.

The second Varsity Eight took down both the Saints and Pioneers in a three-boat race. The Blue and Gold rowed an impressive time of 7:44.6, with Smith College right behind at 7:49.7 and the Saints in third at 7:52.5.

The Novice Eight narrowly defeated the Saints by a margin of 1.9 seconds in a thrilling finish. The South Hill squad rowed a time of 7:58.6, with St. Lawrence a stroke behind at 8:00.5.

The men’s crew team will compete against Colby College at 8 a.m. on April 21 in Worcester, Massachusetts, while the women will also travel to Worcester to take on the University of New Hampshire at 8 a.m. on April 21.

 

