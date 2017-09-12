Cross-country competes at the Hamilton College Short Run

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams traveled to Hamilton College to compete in the Hamilton College Short Run. The men’s team placed sixth out of 12 teams while the women placed fourth out of 11 teams.

On the men’s side, freshman Benjamin Tiber finished in 18th place with a time of 16:00.00. Freshman Schafer Wilson came in 31st with a time of 16:16.8.

Junior John Blake finished in 36th with a time of 16:22.6 while freshman Chris Singer placed in 41st crossing the finish line with a time of 16:24.8. Freshman Alec Hofer placed in 45th with a time of 16:27.9. These were the top five finishes for the men’s cross-country team.

On the women’s side, senior Sierra Grazia placed first with a time of 14:46.0. Sophomore Sarah Rudge placed 14th and finished with a time of 15:43.9, while graduate student Kristin Lynn was close behind in 19th place with a time of 15:46.0.

Sophomore Maria Matkoski ran across the finish line in 32nd place with a time of 16:10.9 and junior Hailey Nase took 44th place finishing with a time of 16:22.6. These were the top five finishes for the women’s cross-country team.

The next meet for both cross-country teams will be Sept. 23 in Williamstown, Massachusetts for the Williams College Purple Valley Invitation. The women’s meet begins at 11 a.m. while the men’s meet begins at 12:10 p.m.