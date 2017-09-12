Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 12, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Cross-country competes at the Hamilton College Short Run

Cross-country competes at the Hamilton College Short Run
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY AVERI PARECE
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: September 12, 2017

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams traveled to Hamilton College to compete in the Hamilton College Short Run. The men’s team placed sixth out of 12 teams while the women placed fourth out of 11 teams.

On the men’s side, freshman Benjamin Tiber finished in 18th place with a time of 16:00.00. Freshman Schafer Wilson came in 31st with a time of 16:16.8.

Junior John Blake finished in 36th with a time of 16:22.6 while freshman Chris Singer placed in 41st crossing the finish line with a time of 16:24.8. Freshman Alec Hofer placed in 45th with a time of 16:27.9. These were the top five finishes for the men’s cross-country team.

On the women’s side, senior Sierra Grazia placed first with a time of 14:46.0. Sophomore Sarah Rudge placed 14th and finished with a time of 15:43.9, while graduate student Kristin Lynn was close behind in 19th place with a time of 15:46.0.

Sophomore Maria Matkoski ran across the finish line in 32nd place with a time of 16:10.9 and junior Hailey Nase took 44th place finishing with a time of 16:22.6. These were the top five finishes for the women’s cross-country team.

The next meet for both cross-country teams will be Sept. 23 in Williamstown, Massachusetts for the Williams College Purple Valley Invitation. The women’s meet begins at 11 a.m. while the men’s meet begins at 12:10 p.m.

Latest Articles

Murder mystery play allows for audience participation

Murder mystery play allows for audience participation

By | Sep 12, 2017

Ithaca College students spend summer dissecting bodies

Ithaca College students spend summer dissecting bodies

By | Sep 12, 2017

Cross-country competes at the Hamilton College Short Run

Cross-country competes at the Hamilton College Short Run

By | Sep 12, 2017

Trending Stories

Students interact with Collado at All-Student Gathering

Students interact with Collado at All-Student Gathering

By | Sep 10, 2017

Football goes down 31–0 against SUNY Brockport

Football goes down 31–0 against SUNY Brockport

By | Sep 10, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Women’s cross-country looks to get back to nationals

Women’s cross-country looks to get back to nationals

By | Aug 31, 2017

Men’s cross-country looks to be challenged at Liberty League

Men’s cross-country looks to be challenged at Liberty League

By | Aug 31, 2017

IC women’s cross-country places 11th at NCAA Championship

IC women’s cross-country places 11th at NCAA Championship

By | Nov 19, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

Alec HoferBenjamin TiberChris SingerHailey NaseHamilton CollegeHamilton College Short RunJohn BlakeKristin LynnMaria Matkoskimen’s and women’s cross-country teamsSarah RudgeSchafer WilsonSierra GraziaWilliams College Purple Valley Invitation