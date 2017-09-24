Advertisement
September 24, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Cross-country competes at the Williams College Invitational

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY AVERI PARECE
Published: September 24, 2017

The men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Williams College Purple Valley Classic Invitational on Sept. 23. With 26 teams in each race, the men’s team placed thirteenth in the 8K while the women’s team took twelfth in the 6K.

The top five runners for the men’s team consisted of all sophomores starting with Christopher Tinti, who crossed the finish line in 52nd place with a time of 27:37.7. Next to cross was Jeff Montgomery, who placed 64th with a time of 27:47.3.

Forest Stewart followed, not far behind, placing 73rd with a time of 27:51.2. Patrick Robertson placed in 135st with a time of 28:42.7. To round out the top 5 was Garrett Bampos, who took 148th place with a time of 28:50.1.

On the women’s team, senior Taryn Cordani took first overall with a time of 21:35.5. Senior Sierra Grazia was next to cross the finish line in 24th place with a time of 23:22.1.

Sophomore Sarah Rudge crossed the line in 121st place with a time of 25:19.4. Graduate student Kristen Lynn came through next to take 144th place with a time of 25:42.1. To round out the top 5 was junior Amanda St. Clair in 157th place with a time of 25:53.6.

For their next meet, both the men’s and women’s cross country teams will be heading to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for the Lehigh University Invitational on Sep. 29. The women’s meet will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the men’s meet at 12:15 p.m.

