Cross-country competes in Yellowjacket Invitational

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s cross country team competed in the Yellowjacket Invitational hosted by the University of Rochester. The men finished in second place with 56 points while the women finished in fourth place with 106 points. SUNY Geneseo came in first place for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Leading the way for the men was junior Chris Tinti who ran a time of 26:54 and finished sixth overall. Right behind him was junior Forest Stewart who finished eighth overall with a time of 26:57. Junior Garrett Bampos came in tenth overall with a time of 27:02 followed by sophomore Chris Singer who ran 27:08 and was 13th overall. Rounding out the top five for the Bombers was junior Carl Fortna who crossed the line in 19th place with a time of 27:17.

As for the women, they were led by junior Sarah Rudge who finished eighth overall with a time of 23:36. Following her was junior Maria Matkowski who came in 18th overall with a time of 24:12. Next was sophomore Kelly Farrell who came in 20th overall with a time of 24:17. Next to cross the line for the bombers was junior Parley Hannan who finished 31st overall with a time of 24:46. Rounding out the top five was graduate student Alexis Kindig who came in 48th overall with a time of 25:24.

Next up for the men and women will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 22 where both teams will be heading back to Rochester to run in the Roberts Wesleyan Invitational.