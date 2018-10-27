Cross-country teams compete at Liberty League Championship

The Ithaca College cross-country teams competed at the Liberty League Conference Championships on Oct. 27. The women’s team placed fifth overall while the men’s team finished fourth.

The top finisher for the women’s team was junior Sarah Rudge, who finished eighth overall with a time of 22:32.5. Coming in 14th overall was senior Annie Morrison who clocked in with a time of 22:46.2.

Coming in 29th overall was sophomore Kelly Farrell with a time of 23:25.7. In fourth place for the Bombers and 31st overall was junior Parley Hannan who finished in 23:26.6. Rounding out the top 5 for the Blue and Gold was graduate student Alexis Kindig, who finished 49th overall with a time of 23:44.9.

Winning the meet with 29 points was St. Lawrence University, who had all top 5 runners finish in the top 11 spots. Freshman Ashley Walker won the race in 22:15.1. In second place was the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, who finished with 41 points. The South Hill squad came in fifth with 117 points.

On the men’s side, the top three runners for the Blue and Gold finished within a half a second of each other. Junior Forest Stewart crossed the finish line first for the Bombers, and 19th overall with a time of 26:01.1. In 20th place, sophomore Chris Singer finished with a time of 26:01.3. Junior Garrett Bampos finished in 21st place with a time of 26:01.5.

Rounding out the top 5 for the Blue and Gold was junior Chris Tinti, who finished 31st overall with a time of 26:19.3. In 32nd place, freshman Danny Jagoe crossed the finish line in 26:19.4.

Winning the men’s meet was RPI, who earned a total of 27 points and had all five of their top runners finish within the Top 10. RPI senior Sean O’Connor won the meet with a time of 24:49.2. In second place for team points was the Rochester Institute of Technology, who had 48 points. The South Hill squad finished in fourth with 101 points.

Both cross-country teams are back in action for the NCAA Regional Championship at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 in Logan Township, New Jersey.