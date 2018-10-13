Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 13, 2018

Sports

Field hockey falls to No. 12 Vassar College

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
Sports Editor
Published: October 13, 2018

The Ithaca College field hockey team fell to No. 12 Vassar College 1–0 Oct. 12.

It was the Bombers’ first loss at home this season, making the team’s overall record this season 9–4.

Halfway through the first half, the Brewers earned four consecutive corner chances within a 1:45 span. Junior goalie Savanna Lenker blocked the only shot on goal for the Brewers within that span.

In the first half, the Brewers had 18 total shots while the Bombers only had one. The score entering halftime was 0–0.

In the 46th minute of the game, Vassar senior midfielder Alyssa More opened up the scoring by finding the back of the net. The Bombers never found a way to score, resulting in their second loss against a Liberty League Conference opponent this season.

Throughout the game, the Brewers had 18 penalty corners while the South Hill squad only had five. Vassar also took 16 shots on goal compared to the Blue and Gold’s one shot.

The team is looking to get a third win this season against a Liberty League opponent when they travel to face Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 in Troy, New York.

