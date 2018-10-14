Football blanks Union College in first conference win

The Ithaca College football team picked up their first Liberty League Conference win with a 24–0 victory over the Union College Dutchmen on Oct. 13.

The Bombers defense was the story of the day, posting their first shutout of the 2018 season. Union averaged 36 points a game coming into this matchup, but the Blue and Gold were able to blank them on their home field.

The South Hill squad had a total of four interceptions on the day to limit the Dutchmen offense. Junior linebacker Nick Garone led the team with nine total tackles and senior defensive lineman Brien Pacholec also had two sacks in the contest.

Junior wide receiver Will Gladney had a historic day, breaking the all-time receiving record at Ithaca College with 153 receiving yards to have a total of 1,953 receiving yards so far in his career. He passed Dan Ruffrage’s ‘12 record of 1,951 yards in his career. Gladney also had two touchdowns on the day.

Sophomore quarterback Wahid Nabi was back in his normal starting role to spark the Bombers on the offensive side of the ball. He finished 19 of 28 for 279 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception.

The Blue and Gold’s first scoring play capped a 2:23 drive with a 29-yard pass from Nabi to Gladney with 10:24 left in the first quarter.

The Bomber’s dominated on both sides of the ball by outgaining Union 376 to 185 in total yards gained.

The win puts the Blue and Gold at 4–2 on the season and 1–1 in the Liberty League Conference, still giving them a chance to compete in the conference. Hobart leads the conference with a 2–0 record.

The Bombers will be back in action when they face off against the University of Rochester at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Butterfield Stadium.