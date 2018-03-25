Griesemer wins two national titles at DIII championships

Graduate student Nickie Griesemer won the national championships in both the 1-meter dive and the 3-meter dive at the NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis.

Griesemer became the first ever Ithaca College diver to win a national championship when she scored 467.70 points in the 1-meter dive. She edged out Centre College senior Sarah Hayhurst, whose 466.55 total earned her second place.

Griesemer followed up her performance by winning another national championship in the 3-meter dive with a score of 516.30. Massachusetts Institute of Technology sophomore Blake Zhou earned a second place finish with a score of 508.85.

She clinched the first place finish with her final dive, which was a reverse one and one-half somersault with one and one-half twists. The dive earned her a score of 48.75 which propelled her to the top of the podium.

Senior Alyssa Wishart finished in 10th place in the 1-meter dive with a score of 411.05. Senior Anna Belson’s 386.45 total earned her a 13th place finish while senior Katie Helly finished in 15th with a score of 398.50. All three earned Honorable Mention All-American for their performances.

Senior Lindsay Suddaby finished with a sixth place finish in the 3-meter dive with a score of 466.90. Belson moved up from 14th to finish the final round of diving in 12 place.

Griesemer took home the College Swimming Coaches Association of America Diver of the Year. Chris Griffin, assistant aquatics coordinator and diving coach, won Diving Coach of the Year.