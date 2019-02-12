Gymnastics places third at Big Red Goes Pink Invitational

The Ithaca College gymnastics team competed at Cornell University for the Big Red Goes Pink Invitational on Feb. 9. Despite the Bombers’ third-place finish among the three teams, which were The College at Brockport and Division I Cornell University, they achieved their highest score this season with team points, ending the day at 189.375. Their season-best performance fell to Cornell’s first-place finish of 194.000 points and Brockport’s 192.575 points, which earned them second place.

The Blue and Gold racked up season highs in all four events, tallying a 47.350 on vault, 46.825 on bars, 47.125 on balance beam and 48.075 on floor exercise. The Bombers earned nine Top-10 finishes through the four rotations, registering three each on the balance beam and uneven bars.

Senior Nina Bustamante headlined the impressive day. Bustamante declared a strong start for the Bombers, as she posted a 9.800 on the balance beam, earning first place in the event, as well as her career-best score.

Juniors Cassidy Marquette and Paige Landes contributed to the three top-10 finishes on the beam, and both also marked new season-high scores. Marquette tallied a 9.675 to place sixth, and Landes registered a 9.625 to tie for eighth place.

The Blue and Gold held a strong performance on the floor exercise for the second rotation, as they continued to secure season-highs and personal best results. Senior Victoria Gery highlighted the event, as she claimed tenth with her season-best score of 9.750.

In the Bomber’s third rotation, the vault was led by sophomore Marin Sheridan and junior Baylie Trammell. Sheridan earned an eighth-place finish and set a new career high with a 9.675. Trammell finished right behind her teammate in ninth place and also posted a season-high with a score of 9.625.

The South Hill squad finished the day with three top-10 finishes in its last rotation on the uneven bars. Sophomore Lauren Hansen led the pack with a 9.625, a career-high, to tie for fifth place. Trammell and sophomore teammate Savannah Gigandet tied for ninth. Both gymnasts scored a 9.475 on the event. Trammell earned a season-best score, while Gigandet held a strong performance in her first appearance in the team’s lineup this season.

The Bombers will be back in action at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at SUNY Cortland, as the team heads to the third annual Rumble & Tumble Meet along with both schools’ varsity wrestling programs.