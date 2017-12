Co-hosts Samantha Cavalli and Nick Friend talked to Tim Locastro ’13, who played baseball and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. We spoke with Locastro about his time at Ithaca College, his reaction when he found out he was drafted into the MLB and his reaction to being called up to the majors to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of September. Also on the show, we had Matt Zygaj from ICTV’s “Hold That Thought,” who joined in our discussion on national sports topics.