The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

December 12, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

‘How IC Sports’: Men’s Basketball Success with Reilly Thompson

By The Ithacan — Cal Dymowski and Kaitlin Maniscalco
Published: December 12, 2018

In this week’s episode of “How IC Sports”, hosts Cal Dymowski and Kaitlin Maniscalco are joined by junior basketball captain Riley Thompson. The three sit down to talk about his leadership role, preseason conditioning, Fortnite and the season ahead.

College Briefs Dec. 13

By The Ithacan | Dec 12, 2018

Public Safety Logs Nov. 27-Nov. 30

By The Ithacan | Dec 12, 2018

Women’s basketball defeats University of Rochester

By | Dec 12, 2018

‘How IC Sports’: Men’s playoff soccer — Thomas Pierce

By The Ithacan | Nov 1, 2018

‘How IC Sports’: No. 2-ranked wrestling with Ben Brisman

By The Ithacan | Nov 21, 2018

‘How IC Sports’: Cross-country’s success and hair

By The Ithacan | Oct 4, 2018

