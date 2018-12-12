‘How IC Sports’: Men’s Basketball Success with Reilly Thompson

In this week’s episode of “How IC Sports”, hosts Cal Dymowski and Kaitlin Maniscalco are joined by junior basketball captain Riley Thompson. The three sit down to talk about his leadership role, preseason conditioning, Fortnite and the season ahead.
In this week’s episode of “How IC Sports”, hosts Cal Dymowski and Kaitlin Maniscalco are joined by junior basketball captain Riley Thompson. The three sit down to talk about his leadership role, preseason conditioning, Fortnite and the season ahead.
Comments