On the debut episode of “How IC Sports,” senior quarterback Adam Fron and senior Ithacan sports writer Matt Hornick talked with hosts Samantha Cavalli and Nick Friend about this week’s top sports topics, including a recap and preview of Ithaca College sports. These topics include the Boston Red Sox Apple watch scandal, Alabama’s competition in college football, the Ezekial Elliot domestic violence case, and Beth Mowins and Rex Ryan calling the Monday Night Football game on Sept. 11 between the Broncos and the Chargers.