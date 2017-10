On this week’s episode of “How IC Sports,” Cal Dymowski from ICTV’s “Hold That Thought” and “The Gridiron Report,” and senior tennis player Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos joined in on national sports topics with hosts Samantha Cavalli and Nick Friend. Topics talked about include Dwayne Wade signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Carmelo Anthony signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Giants, and our top picks to win the World Series.