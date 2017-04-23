IC announces new field hockey coach for 2017 season

Kaitlyn Skelley Wahila ’07 will be returning to Ithaca College on June 1 as the new field hockey head coach. She will be the fourth head coach in the program’s 49-year history.

During her underclassman years at the University of New Hampshire from 2002 to 2006, Wahila played on the field hockey team and was named to the America East Conference All-Rookie Team as a freshman.

While at Ithaca College, she was a graduate assistant for the field hockey program during the 2006 season. She graduated with a Master of Science in sports management.

After her time at the college, she was the assistant field hockey coach and indoor athletic facility manager at Siena College for four years.

For the past six seasons, Wahila was the head field hockey coach and coordinator of student-athlete development at Susquehanna University. She led the team to a 54–52 overall record.