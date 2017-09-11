IC men’s and women’s tennis compete on the road

The Ithaca College tennis teams each headed north for their own invitationals on Sept. 9 and 10. The men’s team sent ten players to St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, while the women’s team sent six players to Geneva, New York, for the Mary Hosking Invitational.

The men’s team had one doubles team advance to the finals of the invitational. The women’s team netted five victories in the first singles round, although no players were able to reach day two.

Sophomores Minos Stavrakas and Liam Spiegel each grabbed victories in the singles round. Stavrakas scored an 8-2 victory over freshman Tim Derby of Hamilton College, while Spiegel clinched an 8–6 win in a tight match with University of Rochester’s senior Jun Yuminaga.

Freshman Marshall Comia also picked up a win in the first round a of singles with an 8–1 victory over St. Lawrence freshman Andrew Mercorella.

Senior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos and junior Stefan Lazarevic each grabbed tough 8–5 wins over Hobart’s junior Patrick Gray and Hamilton’s freshman Nic Chow, respectively.

All five victors dropped in the quarterfinals, with both Comia and Lazarevic reaching extra points before falling in a tiebreak.

As for doubles, sophomores Max Prestwich and Spiegel netted two victories to grab a spot in the semifinals and the next day. The duo won the semifinal match 8–1 on day two. Their winning streak came to an end in the finals as they fell short to Hobart, 8–5.

The same weekend, the women’s tennis team had one player advance to the singles semifinals in the Mary Hosking Invitational.

Freshman Sara Steinberg grabbed two victories on day one to reach the singles semifinals. Steinberg lost her semifinal match 8–4 to sophomore Abbey Reinhart of Rochester.

The other singles win came from sophomore Brianna Ruback with an 8–5 win, who later fell to Hamilton’s freshman Audrey Chor.

The Bombers’ only doubles win came from Ruback and junior Kathryn Shaffer, who later fell 8–2 to Rochester.

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team will next travel to Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, for the Bloomsburg Tournament on Sept. 16–17. The women’s team will travel to Saratoga Springs, New York Sept. 23–25 for the ITA Northeast Regional Championship.