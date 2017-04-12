Advertisement
April 12, 2017

Ithaca College hires new assistant football coach

By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 11, 2017

Gary Bucci ‘76, a former football assistant coach and appraiser at David Long Appraisal Company in Ithaca, was hired April 11 as Ithaca College’s new football assistant coach for the 2017 season.

Bucci was previously the assistant coach from 1977 to ’83 and from 2001 to ’06 under former football head coaches Jim Butterfield and Mike Welch, respectively.

Bucci worked with receivers in his Bucci’s time as assistant head coach. Bucci was a staff member of the 1979 NCAA Division III National Championship team and the 1980 runner-up team with Butterfield. He had three NCAA appearances under Welch.

During Bucci’s time at the college, he played on both the football and baseball teams, where he was a three-year starter.

