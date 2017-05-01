Advertisement
May 1, 2017

Sports

Men’s and women’s crew raced on the Eric Canal April 29

  FILE PHOTO OF THE ITHACAN
By — Staff Writer
Published: May 1, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s crew competed on the Erie Canal on April 29 against Colgate University, Hamilton College and Marist College.

The women’s team swept all its races of the day. The first Varsity 8 boat began things off by beating Hamilton with a time of 6:31.8. Later in the afternoon, the team beat Marist with a time of 6:30.4, their fastest time of the season.

The second Varsity 8 boat beat Hamilton as well with a time of 6:52.4 and then beat Marist by 11.2 seconds with a time of 6:47.1.

The third Varsity 8 boat and Novice boats competed against each other and competed against Marist. The third Varsity 8 boat came in first place and had a time of 7:05.8. The Novice boat finished in second place with a time of 7:10.11.

The men’s team won two races on the day. Just like the women’s team, the first Varsity 8 boat defeated Hamilton with a time of 5:59.7, but later lost to Marist when they went a time of 6:06.7 compared to Marist’s time of 5:52.4.

Marist defeated the Bombers’ second Varsity 8 boat with a time of 6:01.6, compared to a time of 6:17.5. The second Varsity 8 boat later defeated Marist’s novice boat with a time of 6:03.6.

The Varsity 4 boat was defeated by Hamilton and Marist. The Bombers’ had a time of 7:19.4.

Both teams will row at 8 a.m. May 6 at the New York State Championships in Saratoga Springs, New York.

