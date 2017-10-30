Advertisement
October 29, 2017

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving loses to RPI

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: October 29, 2017

The Ithaca College’s men’s swimming and diving team lost 191.5106.5, and the women’s team lost 194–104 when both teams traveled to Troy, New York to face Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

In the men’s 200-yard butterfly, junior Jake Hewitt finished with a time of 2:00.29 and was able to edge past RPI sophomore Justin Chang’s time of 2:01.28. In the 200-yard breaststroke, sophomore Andrew Mikhailichenko swam past RPI freshman Mark Mulder and earned the college a first place finish in the event  with a time of 2:09.74.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Bomber’s sophomore Nate Bartalo finished in first place with a final race time of 53.15 against Red Hawks’ Chang. To close it out, the Blue and Gold’s ‘A’ team finished first in the Men’s 400Yard freestyle relay with a final time of 3:22.32. The ‘A’ team consisted of Hewitt, Bartalo, freshman Stanley Zaneski and sophomore Daniel Meyers.

The women’s team also came in first in many events. In the women’s 1-meter dive, three of the college’s divers earned the top three spots. Graduate student Nickie Griesemer finished in first place with a score of 269.00, senior Lindsey Suddaby had a score of 241.20 and senior Katie Helly earned a score of 238.70. In the women’s 3-meter dive, Griesemer finished at the top again with a score of 297.5.

In the last event for the women, the Bombers had a first place victory in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 3:44.42.

The South Hill squad will host rival SUNY Cortland in its next matchup at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Athletics and Events Center.

