Men’s and women’s swimming and diving loses to SUNY Geneseo

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both fell to SUNY Geneseo Nov. 18 in the Athletics and Events Center.

The men’s team lost 183–117, but sophomore Andrew Mikhailichenko won three events. In the 400-yard relay, Mikhailichenko, freshman Stanley Zaneski, sophomore Nate Bartalo and junior Bradley Keith won with a time of 3:33.35. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Mikhailichenko was the only swimmer to have a time under a minute, with a time of 58.84. He also won the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:07.63.

In the 1000-yard freestyle, junior Jake Hewitt placed second with a time of 10:13.46. He won the 200-yard butterfly at 1:58.26.

Keith earned third place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56:16, which was the top finish for the Blue and Gold. He placed second in the 200-yard backstroke at 2:04.31.

Zaneski was the top finisher for the South Hill squad in the 50-yard freestyle in third place with a time of 21.93.

Bartalo placed first in the 100-yard butterfly at 52.65.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Bartalo, Meyers, junior Kellen Scanlan and Zaneski placed second with a time of 1:28.54.

Freshman Justin Moczynski placed second in both the three-meter and the one-meter dives with scores of 209.75 and 224.00, respectively. In the three-meter dive, freshman Brian Coburn placed third with 207.25 points and with 192.64 points. Coburn placed third.

The women’s team lost 206–94.

Graduate student Nickie Griesemer was the only Bomber to win more than one event as she placed first in the one-meter and the three-meter dives. In the one-meter dive, she had 263.55 points and senior Katie Helly placed third with 244.85 points. Senior Alyssa Wishart had 237.40 points for fourth place. In the three-meter dive Griesemer had 306.55 points. In the three-meter, Helly took third place with 279.10 points and Wishart took fourth place with 260.40 points. Senior Lindsey Suddaby placed fifth with 250.65 points.

Senior Nilza Costa took first in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:17.54 and sophomore Ashley Warren with a time of 2:31.96 took first in the 200-yard breaststroke.

In the 50-yard freestyle, junior Genevieve Tripler was the only Bomber to finish in the top five, by placing second with a time of 25.20. With a time of 56.31, she also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle.

In the 500-yard freestyle, freshman Morgan Hoffman-Smith placed second with a time of 5:25.21.

The team of Hoffman-Smith, Tripler, freshman Caroline Bissailon, and junior Jaclyn Pecze placed second at 1:50.83 in the 200 yard freestyle.

Both teams will compete next in the Bomber Invitational Dec. 1–3 in the Athletics and Events Center.