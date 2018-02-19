Men’s and women’s tennis falls to Rochester 7–2

In its first match of the spring season, the Ithaca College men’s and women’s tennis teams both lost to the University of Rochester Yellowjackets 7–2 Feb. 18 in Rochester, New York.

In the women’s doubles, freshman Sara Steinberg and sophomore Jane Alkhazov got the first win of the day for the Bombers, defeating freshmen Yaya Wang and Julia Steinberg 8–4. Juniors Caroline Dunn and Kathryn Shaffer lost to the Yellowjackets 8–5 while sophomore Brianna Ruback and junior Taylor Ginestro lost 8–1.

Shaffer defeated sophomore Abbey Reinhart with scores of 7–5 and 7–5 in second-flight singles. In sixth-flight singles, Alkhazov put up a good fight, but lost 6–5 and 6–4 in the closest match of the day for the women. Ruback, Dunn, Ginestro and Steinberg all lost their singles matches.

Sophomores Max Prestwich and Liam Spiegel secured the first win for the Blue and Gold during the men’s match. They defeated sophomore Mattias Hartveit and senior Jun Yuminaga 8–7 in the closest match of the day for the men. At second-flight doubles, freshman George Lomas and sophomore Minos Stavrakas lost 8–4 and junior Sam McGrath and senior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos were defeated 8–3 at first-flight doubles.

McGrath got the only singles win for the men’s team, defeating Yuminaga 6–4 and 6–3 in second-flight singles. Stavrakas won the first set of his match 6–4, but then lost the second and third set 6–4. Viguie-Ramos and Lomas put up good fights in their singles matches by forcing a third set. Viguie-Ramos won the first set 6–4 but lost the second and third set 6–1 and 10–3 respectively. Lomas won his second set 6–1, but was defeated in his first and third set 6–2 and 10–7. Prestwich and Spiegel also lost their singles matches.

Both teams will compete next against St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. The women will play at 9 a.m. and the men will compete at 1 p.m.