December 12, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Men’s basketball defeats 15th-ranked University of Rochester

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By — Staff Writer
Published: December 12, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated the 15th ranked University of Rochester 71–68. This was the Bombers’ sixth straight win, improving their record to 6-1.

With the score tied at 68 in the final seconds, sophomore guard Riley Thompson drained a three-pointer, assisted by senior guard Marc Chasin, to win the game for the Blue and Gold.

Thompson led the Bombers with 19 points on 70 percent shooting, including five three-pointers on eight attempts. The Bombers’ starters combined for 55 of their 71 points.

Rochester’s junior guard Ryan Clamage led all players in scoring with 20 points in 30 minutes.

The Blue and Gold made nearly half their shots from the field, shooting 49.1 percent, while Rochester shot 37 percent.

However, Rochester controlled the free-throw line making 23 of 24 attempts, while the Blue and Gold went 8 for 12.

The Yellowjackets last led shortly before halftime, however the second half was dominated by the Bombers as they took a one-point lead into halftime and never turned back.

The Bombers will return to action Dec. 28 in Daytona, Florida against Brooklyn College for the Land of Magic Tournament at 9 p.m.

