February 21, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Men’s basketball loses in Liberty League quarterfinals

  SEAN DULLEA/THE ITHACAN
Sophomore guard Riley Thompson drives to the basket in the Bombers 68–62 loss to Skidmore College on Feb. 20.
By — Staff Writer
Published: February 21, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team fell to Skidmore College 68–62 in the Liberty League Quarterfinals Feb. 20. The Bombers finish their season with a 15–11 record, while the Thoroughbreds improve to 14–11 and move on to the Liberty League Semifinals to face first-seeded Hobart College.

The first half was a close affair, as the score was 19–19 with 7:14 remaining. From that point forward in the half, the South Hill squad took control of the game, capturing a 9-point lead with 2:11 remaining in the half. Skidmore picked up its play and brought the score back within six going into the next half.

Leading the way for the Bombers in the first half was junior forward Miles Herman, who came off the bench and scored a team-leading 10 points. Also having a big first half for the South Hill squad was junior forward Peter Ezema, who had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Even though Skidmore only shot 35.7 percent in field goals in the first half, junior guard Edvinas Rupkus was a major problem for the Bombers in the first half, scoring 12 points, keeping the game close heading into halftime.

The second half was just as back and forth as the first half, and the game came down to the wire as Skidmore led 60–59 with 1:52 remaining. However, the Bombers were not able to regain a lead for the rest of the game and eventually fell by 7 points in the end.

Herman finished the game with a team-high 18 points but was not able to see the game through as he fouled out with 1:31 remaining. Ezema finished the game with a double-double, tallying 11 rebounds and 12 points.

Similar to the first half, the Bombers failed to contain the scoring power of Rupkus, and he finished the game with a game-high 39 points. Rupkus was perfect from the free throw line and shot 12 of 20 from the field.

