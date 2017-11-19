Advertisement
Men’s basketball wins home opener against SUNY Canton

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY EVE MAHANEY
By — Sports Editor
Published: November 18, 2017

After losing its season opener to SUNY Cortland, the Ithaca College men’s basketball team won its home opener 100–72 against SUNY Canton on Nov. 17.

The Bombers started off strong, scoring 18 points before allowing Canton to score one point off of a free throw. With 10 minutes left in the first half, Canton began to come back as they scored 23 points, compared to four points in the first 10 minutes of the half. The Blue and Gold were able to hold off the Kangaroos, as the first half finished with the South Hill squad leading 49–27.

Within the first minute of play in the second half, the Bombers scored four points and Canton scored two points. The Blue and Gold held the Kangaroos off for the next four minutes and scored 13 points. For the rest of the half, scoring went back and forth, but Canton was never able to make a comeback.

Sophomore guard Riley Thompson led the Bombers with 29 points and senior guard Marc Chasin was close behind with 22 points. They both played for 27 minutes. Chasin also led the team by making eight out of 12 free throws. Thompson made seven out of 14 attempted 3-pointers.

The South Hill squad will be back at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 when they take on SUNY Cortland in Ben Light Gymnasium.

