Men’s lacrosse has strong showing in first win over Lycoming

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team came out victorious 17–3 in its season opener Feb. 27 on the road against the Warriors of Lycoming College. The performance by the Bombers started slow, but was propelled by a 12-goal second half en route to a 14-point blowout.

After one half of play, the Blue and Gold held a 5–2 lead, and it looked like the game was going to come down to a close finish. After halftime, the No. 15 ranked Bombers made offensive adjustments to blow the game wide open.

The majority of the domination occurred in the third quarter of play, when the South Hill squad exploded for seven goals. Four of those seven third-quarter goals came from sophomore attackman Connor Brumfield.

Brumfield finished with nine points, coming from six goals and three assists. Senior midfielder Brendan King also attributed two goals and one assist in the win.

After an NCAA tournament appearance last year and a top 15 national ranking this year, the Bombers seem to be starting right where they left off from last season.

The Blue and Gold are now 1–0 and will be back in action at 12 p.m. March 2 at Higgins Stadium where they will take on the 1–0 Knights of SUNY Geneseo.