April 20, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Men’s soccer head coach Patrick Ouckama resigns

  YANA MAZURKEVICH/THE ITHACAN
Men's soccer head coach Patrick Ouckama '05 coaches the team November 6, 2015 at Carp Wood Field in the Empire 8 Semifinal game against Elmira College, finishing the game in a 0–0 tie. He resigned after two years as head coach.
By — Sports Editor
Published: April 20, 2017

The Office of Intercollegiate Athletics announced April 20 that the men’s soccer head coach, Patrick Ouckama ’05, will be resigning after two years in the position. Ouckama sent in his resignation April 5.

During his two years as head coach, Ouckama had a 14–17–4 overall record and an 11–2–1 record in the Empire 8. The Bombers have had 12 shutout games over the two years. After his first season as head coach, he was named Empire 8 Coach of the Year.

Starting May 1, Ouckama will start as the new head coach of the U23 and U15 teams for the New England Revolution Development Academy.

