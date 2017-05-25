The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

May 25, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Men’s tennis defeats St. John Fisher in Empire 8 Semifinals

Men’s tennis defeats St. John Fisher in Empire 8 Semifinals
  CONNOR LANGE/THE ITHACAN
The Ithaca College tennis team defeated St. John Fisher College 5–1 May 5 to move onto the Empire 8 Championship against Stevens Institute of Technology.
By — Staff Writer
Published: May 25, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team will face Stevens Institute of Technology in the Empire 8 finals after dismissing St. John Fisher College 5–1 in the semifinal match May 5. The Bombers managed to sweep the singles matches and lose only one doubles match.

In the first flight doubles match, freshman Minos Stavrakas and sophomore Michael Gardiner had a close fought match against the Cardinals’ first ranked doubles partners; however, they could not come out on top, losing 8–6. That was the last time the Bombers would face a loss for the entire match, winning the next five matches handedly.

The second flight match of senior Wes Davis and junior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos was able to take the win for the Bombers 8–3. Senior Nate Wolf and sophomore Stefan Lazarevic won the third flight match 8–4, giving the Bombers a 2–1 lead.

The singles matches began with a win from third seed freshman Colten Lavery, who dominated his opponent with a score of 6–2, 6–0. In the second flight match, Gardiner had a closely fought first set, narrowing out a win with a score of 7–5, but then was able to dispatch his opponent 6–1 in the second set, securing the win.

Stavrakas never faltered in his first flight match, winning his match 6–2, 6–3 and continuing his excellent freshman campaign and finalizing the team score 5–1.

The Bombers will look to claim their first Empire 8 championship since 2009 when they face off against Stevens Institute of Technology for the 8th consecutive year in the finals.

Earlier this season, the Blue and Gold fell to Stevens 8–1 but have a chance to redeem themselves on a grand scale.

Latest Articles

Men’s tennis defeats St. John Fisher in Empire 8 Semifinals

Men’s tennis defeats St. John Fisher in Empire 8 Semifinals

By | May 25, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team lost 17–10 to St. John Fisher in the Empire 8 Conference Semifinals.

Women’s lacrosse loses to St. John Fisher in Empire 8 semifinals

By | May 25, 2017

The Ithaca College baseball team defeats Wells College

The Ithaca College baseball team defeats Wells College

By | May 25, 2017

Trending Stories

Ithaca College holds Commencement for Class of 2017

Ithaca College holds Commencement for Class of 2017

By | May 21, 2017

Commentary: Asian Americans lack representation in the media

Commentary: Asian Americans lack representation in the media

By | Apr 12, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Men’s tennis defeats Connecticut College 5–4 on the road

Men’s tennis defeats Connecticut College 5–4 on the road

By | May 2, 2017

IC men’s tennis sweeps Alfred University 9–0

IC men’s tennis sweeps Alfred University 9–0

By | Apr 28, 2017

Men’s tennis takes down Utica College on the road 9–0

Men’s tennis takes down Utica College on the road 9–0

By | Apr 26, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Colten LaveryEmpire 8 finalsLorenzo Viguie-RamosMens TennisMichael GardinerMinos StavrakasNate WolfSt. John Fisher CollegeStefan LazarevicStevens Institute of TechnologyThe BombersWes Davis