April 29, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Men’s tennis falls to Connecticut College 5–4

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 29, 2018

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team fell to Connecticut College 5–4 in the team’s last regular season match of the year. With the loss, the Bombers are now 6–9 with a 5–3 record in the Liberty League Conference.

In the first doubles match, sophomores Minos Stavrakas and Colten Lavery defeated senior Ben Sachs and junior Will Cannon 8–6. However, it was the only win the Bombers got in doubles.

Camels juniors Charlie Williams and Johnny Cissel defeated junior Sam McGrath and senior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos 8–7 and then 9–7 in the tiebreaker game. Camels Senior Patrick Farrell and freshman Zak Danz took the lead after the doubles matches when they defeated sophomore Liam Spiegel and junior Garrett Boleslav 8–3.

In the singles, the close matches continued. Stavrakas defeated Williams after losing the first set 3–6, but came back and won the next two sets 6–2, 10–5. McGrath got the win against Cannon 7–6, (7–5), 7–5.

Camel freshman Henry DeCoster won against Lavery 6–3, 3–6, 10–6. Sachs went on to defeat Bomber sophomore Sam Fried 7–5, 7–6, (7–5). Freshman SangJin Song got the third singles win for Connecticut when he defeated Viguie-Ramos 6–4, 6–1.

The college got its last singles match of the day when freshman George Lomas defeated Camel Farrell 6–3, 7–5. 

The South Hill squad will return to action against Vassar College in the Quarterfinal Round of the Liberty League Tournament May 4 at Cornell University.

