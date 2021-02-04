February 4, 2021
Ithaca, NY | 34°F

The Ithacan

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

Sports

NCAA announces cancelation of Division III winter championships

NCAA announces cancelation of Division III winter championships
  Ash Bailot/The Ithacan
After months of surveying and collecting data from member schools, the NCAA Championship Committee found that there was not enough participation in winter athletics to support a championship bracket.
By — Sports editor
Published: February 4, 2021

The NCAA announced Feb. 3 that it will cancel all winter athletic championships for the 2020–21 school year due to lack of participation from member institutions. Ithaca College would not have been eligible to compete prior to this decision because of the Liberty League conference’s decision in November to cancel winter sports.

After months of surveying and collecting data from member schools, the Championship Committee found that there was not enough participation in all nine winter sports to support a championship bracket. The nine winter sports are wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s ice hockey.

“Today, we made the difficult decision to cancel our Division III winter championships,” said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president of Hamline University, in a statement released by the NCAA. “While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation.”

In order to host effective championships, the Championship Committee decided that 70% member participation was necessary for wrestling and men’s and women’s ice hockey, while the other six winter sports only needed 60%. Wrestling was the closest with 61.8% participation across the division. Men’s ice hockey had 52.3% participation, while women’s was 51.4%. Men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track and field, and swimming and diving were all below 50% participation. 

Despite the decision to cancel winter championships, the Bombers are still practicing. There has been discussion of competing locally, but the college’s Office of Intercollegiate Athletics has not yet made a decision regarding that.

Miller said in the statement that the NCAA hopes spring athletics can have a meaningful number of competitions in order to have Division III national championships. The college and the Liberty League conference have yet to make a decision regarding spring sports competition. The college stated in its announcement Nov. 9 that a decision would be made in January or February.

Latest Articles

NCAA announces cancelation of Division III winter championships

NCAA announces cancelation of Division III winter championships

By | Feb 4, 2021

Vogue cover undermines Black trailblazers

Vogue cover undermines Black trailblazers

By | Feb 4, 2021

Review: Orchestra Strums Eerie Album

Review: Orchestra Strums Eerie Album

By | Feb 4, 2021

Related Articles

Liberty League cancels 2020 winter athletic competition

Liberty League cancels 2020 winter athletic competition

By | Nov 10, 2020

SUNY Athletic Conference cancels winter sports competition

SUNY Athletic Conference cancels winter sports competition

By | Nov 2, 2020

NCAA Division III reduces minimum required contests

NCAA Division III reduces minimum required contests

By | May 29, 2020

Related Topics

bombers men's basketballbombers women's basketballbombers wrestlingCOVID-19Division IIIFayneese MillerLiberty LeagueMen's indoor track and fieldMen's Swimming and DivingNCAAWomen's Indoor TrackWomen's swimming and diving