Swimming and Diving beats Alfred University on Jan. 27

The men’s and women’s diving teams returned to their winning roots on Jan. 27 when they defeated Alfred University with scores of 174–126 and 231–66, respectively.

Sophomore Andrew Mikhailichenko earned four gold medals as an individual and as a relay mate collectively by the conclusion of the meet.

Mikhailichenko earned victories in the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststrokes when he clocked in at 59.95 and 2:10.65, respectively. His time of 2:03.89 in the 200-yard individual medley also topped the field.

He was also a member of the first place 200-yard medley relay team that included junior Bradley Keith, sophomore Nate Bartalo and freshman Stanley Zaneski. Together, all four swam to the top time of 1:38.38. The women’s 200-yard medley relay team, which consisted of freshmen Morgan Hoffman-Smith and Gabrielle Humphrey as well as juniors Genevieve Tripler and Jaclyn Pecze, was also victorious with their time of 1:56.24.

Bartalo and Zaneski were also part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay squad along with junior Kellen Scanlan and sophomore Daniel Meyers, who recorded a time of 1:30.44. The women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Hoffman-Smith, Pecze, freshman Caroline Bissaillon, and sophomore Paige Landers also outswam the competition with their time of 1:43.95.

Both Bartalo and Zaneski continued to rack up medals for the Bombers as individual swimmers.

Bartalo’s time of 1:48.07 in the 200-yard freestyle outpaced Meyers by one second to take home the gold medal. Bartalo and Meyers also finished in first and third place in the 100-yard butterfly with times of 53.11 and 55.47, respectively.

Zaneski added two individual first-place finishes to his day in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles, touching the wall at times of 22.14 and 49.39, respectively.

Other top individual performances included freshman Katie Conte, who swam to two first-place finishes in the 500 and 1,000-yard freestyles with times of 5:34.11 and 11:21.37.

Bissaillon also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:15.19. Sophomore Ashley Warren was the winner of the 200-yard breaststroke, clocking in at 2:34.22.

Pecze finished atop the podium in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.90. Junior Zoe Vadney collected a first-place finish in 200-yard butterfly when she swam to a time of 2:27.59.

The Blue and Gold swept the 400-yard individual medley. Senior Kelsey Jepsen chalked up the winning time of 5:02.27. Sophomore Kaitlyn Scott and Humphrey finished in second and third place with times of 5:10.99 and 5:11.91, respectively.

On the diving side, freshman Justin Moczynski won gold and silver in the one and three-meter dives with scores of 273.55 and 280.60, respectively.

Senior Lindsey Suddaby won a pair of golds in the one and three-meter dives with scores of 290.75 and 281.95, respectively.

The men’s and women’s swimmers, as well as the divers, will duke it out against Union College at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Athletics and Events Center Aquatic Pavilion.