Swimming and diving teams compete against one another in time trials

Both the men’s and women’s Ithaca College swimming and diving teams hosted the Bombers are Back Time Trial on Feb. 20 at the Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium at the Athletics and Events Center. The meet included only members of the team and will not count toward any league or NCAA competition record.

Both teams competed in 14 events: 1000-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 500-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, 200-yard individual medley, 1-meter dives and 3-meter dives. All events started with the women’s team followed by the men’s.

The meet started with senior Morgan Hoffman-Smith taking first in the women’s 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:01.15 minutes. Sophomores Emily Shorb and Erin Kiley placed second and third with times of 11:34.05 and 11:48.22. On the men’s team, sophomore Holden Shatouhy came in first with a time of 10:54.51 minutes, followed by freshman Zach Muragaki at 11:07.64 and junior Reilly Kleinhen at 11:12.45.

Hoffman-Smith earned her second first-place win of the day in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.4 minutes. Sophomore Katie Krom came in second, followed by sophomore Lauren Brady. Freshman Luca Olivieri took first for the men’s team in 1:55.01 minutes. Junior Dylan Haraden finished second at 1:57.6, and Kleinhen finished at 1:58.88.

In two close 50-yard backstroke races, freshman Lauren Lubenow finished first for the women’s team with a time of 31.57 seconds. Senior Gabrielle Humphrey took second with 32.71 with Brady finishing just .01 seconds behind her. Junior Tim Hector then finished first for the men’s team with a time of 24.69 seconds. Freshman James Collishaw finished right behind at 24.93. Haraden took third with 27.47 seconds.

In yet another close race, junior Jenna Molnar took home first in the 50-yard breaststroke in 34.82 seconds with Humphrey right behind her at 34.98 seconds. Freshman Sarah Swinnerton finished third at 36.81 seconds. Freshman Michael Paulos finished first for the men’s team with a time of 28.08 seconds. Freshmen Ethan Mossi and Joey Pezzini finished right behind at 28.23 and 28.56 seconds respectively.

Only two Bombers on the women’s team swam the 100-yard butterfly. Sophomore Emily VanderSleen took first with 1:02.33 minutes, followed by junior Olivia Schlackman. On the men’s team, junior Spencer Brownewell finished with a time of 56.11 seconds, followed by freshman Gabriel Ruby and junior Matt Crysler.

VanderSleen placed first for the second time in the meet in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.42 seconds. Lubenow finished in second, followed by Kiley. Collishaw snatched first for the men’s team with a time of 21.75, edging out senior Stan Zaneski by just .09 seconds. Hector took third with 22.41 seconds.

VanderSleen earned first yet again in the women’s 100-yard freestyle, coming in at 56.71 seconds. Krom and Lubenow followed in second and third. Freshman Josh Thibeau led the men’s team, finishing in 52.63 seconds. Collishaw also took home his second win of the day with a time of 48.25 with Zaneski in second and Ruby in third.

Hoffman-Smith took her third first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke. She finished the race in 1:04.68, barely beating teammate Krom by .04 seconds. Sophomore Josephine Holman finished third. In men’s, Hector finished first with a time of 55.8 seconds, while Brownewell finished second and Olivieri finished third.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Molnar finished with a time of 1:16.57 minutes, and Humphrey and Swinnerton finished second and third. On the men’s team, Mossi took first with 1:02.58 while barely beating senior Anthony Porto by .12 seconds. Pezzini followed just .05 seconds behind Porto.

Hoffman-Smith finished first in all four of her races with the fourth being the 500-yard freestyle in 5:27.49 minutes. Sophomore Emily Shorb took second place, followed by Kiley. Kleinhen took home his first win of the day with a time of 5:18.32 in the men’s 500-yard freestyle, followed by a 5:19.85 tie for second between Olivieri and Shatouhy.

In the women’s 50-yard butterfly, VanderSleen left her teammates in the bubbles with a dominant 27.08–second victory. Junior Olivia Schlackman finished second, followed by junior Emilee Murray. In the men’s race, Hector finished first, coming in at 24.11. Zaneski took second with 24.46, and Porto took third at 24.67.

The final race saw Krom take first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.47 minutes. Teammates Molnar and Schlackman finished in second and third. Paulos got his second win of the morning in the men’s individual medley with a time of 2:04.64. Junior Jack Gerken finished in second with a time of 2:13.57, nudging out Pezzini by .45 seconds.

On the other side of the pool at the diving boards, the Bombers continued to put on a show. Sophomore Rachel Lange won both the 1- and 3-meter dives, scoring 220.35 on the 1-meter board and 228.75 on the 3-meter board. Sophomore Abby Marraccino scored a second place 209.70 for the 1-meter dive, and sophomore Eliana Wallock finished in third with a score of 190.95. On the 3-meter board, senior Ava Lowell scored a 221.55, just beating out Marraccino for second place by three-tenths of a point. Senior Justin Moczynski scored 257.25 in the 1-meter dive, while sophomore Ethan Godfrey took second with 202.35. Moczynski scored 238.50 in the 3-meter dive, going unopposed.