May 25, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca College baseball team defeats Wells College

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated Wells College 9–8 in the first match up between Coach Valesente and his son David Valesente.
Published: May 25, 2017

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated the Wells College Express by a score of 9-8. With the win, the Bombers improve their record to 25–11.

The Bombers got out to a quick 1–0 lead after junior Domenic Boresta scored on a wild pitch after singling earlier in the first inning. In the second  inning, sophomore John Peterson hit a two-run double.

In the third inning, the Bombers started off with a triple by sophomore outfielder Sam Little, followed immediately by a triple by senior catcher Ryan Henchey to bring Little home.

The Blue and Gold’s seventh run came on a wild pitch, scoring sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher. Another wild pitch allowed sophomore Matt Carey to score for the Bombers.

The Express got on the board and started a comeback thanks to a basesclearing triple by freshman Greyson Avots, making it an 8–3 game. Freshman Dylan Nolan singled home Avots to make it a four-run game. After a walk for freshman Anthony Aumick, freshman Mike Diehr grounded into a fielder’s choice, which allowed  freshman Brandon Shirley to score.

The Express got their sixth run of the game on a throwing error by Henchey, scoring Nolan. Wells College made it a one run game in the sixth inning thanks to Shirley’s groundout, scoring freshman A.J. Nesci.

Wells tied the game in the top of the ninth inning thanks to a solo shot by Aumick. The Bombers would once again regain the lead with a walk-off single by senior second baseman Josh Savacool, scoring senior outfielder Ryan Doughtery.

