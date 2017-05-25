The Ithaca College baseball team defeats Wells College

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated the Wells College Express by a score of 9-8. With the win, the Bombers improve their record to 25–11.

The Bombers got out to a quick 1–0 lead after junior Domenic Boresta scored on a wild pitch after singling earlier in the first inning. In the second inning, sophomore John Peterson hit a two-run double.

In the third inning, the Bombers started off with a triple by sophomore outfielder Sam Little, followed immediately by a triple by senior catcher Ryan Henchey to bring Little home.

The Blue and Gold’s seventh run came on a wild pitch, scoring sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher. Another wild pitch allowed sophomore Matt Carey to score for the Bombers.

The Express got on the board and started a comeback thanks to a bases–clearing triple by freshman Greyson Avots, making it an 8–3 game. Freshman Dylan Nolan singled home Avots to make it a four-run game. After a walk for freshman Anthony Aumick, freshman Mike Diehr grounded into a fielder’s choice, which allowed freshman Brandon Shirley to score.

The Express got their sixth run of the game on a throwing error by Henchey, scoring Nolan. Wells College made it a one run game in the sixth inning thanks to Shirley’s groundout, scoring freshman A.J. Nesci.

Wells tied the game in the top of the ninth inning thanks to a solo shot by Aumick. The Bombers would once again regain the lead with a walk-off single by senior second baseman Josh Savacool, scoring senior outfielder Ryan Doughtery.