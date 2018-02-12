Track and field breaks five school records in Boston

The Ithaca College track and field teams competed at the Boston University Valentine Invitational on Feb. 10. During the competition, the Bombers broke five school records.

The first of the records broken was in the 400-meter dash by sophomore Alexandria Rheaume. She finished 23rd in the event with a time of 56.78 seconds, which beat the school record of 57.25 which was set by Marcia McCord in 2008.

Rheaume also broke the 200-meter dash record by completing the race in 25.17 seconds, besting previous school best 25.45, set by Harmony Graves in 2014.

In the 3,000-meter dash, senior Taryn Cordani broke her own record with a new time of 9:39.31. She finished 31st overall and highest of any Division III runner.

Other notable performances were from sophomore Meghan Burd, who finished 10th in the 60-meter dash, which was the Blue and Gold’s highest finish for the entire race. The 4×400 relay team, consisting of Rheaume, junior Britney Swarthout, sophomore Jessica Competiello and freshman Jamie Sheppard took 21st. Senior Denise Ibarra competed in the 5,000-meter dash and finished 22nd with a time of 17:29.78.

Sophomore Daniel Harden-Marshall broke two school records during the invitational. Harden Marshall set a new program record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.96 seconds. He was also a part of the 4×400-relay team that now holds the college’s record with a time of 3:18.60. The team also consisted of sophomore Robert Greenwald, junior Derek Howes and senior Gerardo Munoz.

The Bombers will be back in action for a dual meet with Utica College at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Athletics and Events Center.