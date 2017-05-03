Track and field competes in multiple competitions

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at three separate meets between April 27 to May 1.

Through April 28–29, both squads competed at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The men competed in four events while the women competed in one.

The men’s 4×200-meter relay team of sophomores Elliott Place, Aaron Smith, Jake Dombek and Peter McGowan finished in 32nd with a time of 1:31.82.

The 4×400-meter relay team quartet of junior Gerardo Munoz, sophomore Derek Howes, freshmen Robert Greenwald and Daniel Harden-Marshall placed 46th with a time of 3:20.93.

The 4×100-meter relay squad of Place, Harden-Marshall, senior Roosevelt Lee and sophomore Kyle Davis recorded a time of 43.26 seconds, which earned them 58th place.

In the hammer throw event, senior Larry Cass threw for a distance of 51.06 meters that landed him in 23rd place.

For the women’s team, the 4×200-meter relay squad of sophomore Lusmer Quintana, freshman Amanda Wetmore, junior Amber Edwards and senior Rose Paskoff clocked in at 1:47.12, which earned them 40th place.

Both teams competed at the Big Red Invitational on April 30 at Cornell University.

For the men’s team, the 4×400-meter relay squad of freshman Logan Winningham, senior Alex Graap, freshman Nick Cohen and sophomore Kevin Toal were first-place victors with their time of 3:52.48.

Overall, the Bombers had seven athletes that either met or surpassed Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) qualifications.

On the track, the 4×100-meter relay team of Place, Lee, Davis and Harden-Marshall exceeded ECAC standards with a third-place time of 43.59 seconds.

Greenwald qualified for ECAC standards with a fifth-place height of 1.91 meters in the high jump. Harden-Marshall achieved ECAC qualification with an eighth-place distance of 7.01 meters in the long jump.

Freshman Forest Stewart qualified for ECAC standards with his third-place time of 9:51.21 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Cass was the lone ECAC qualifier in terms of field athletes with his fifth-place distance 51.63 meters in the hammer throw.

As for the women’s team, 11 athletes also either met or surpassed ECAC standards at the meet.

The South Hill squad produced three ECAC qualifiers in the pole vault. Senior Katherine Pitman not only qualified, but she also topped her Division III-best vault with her first-place mark of 4.15 meters.

Freshman Beth Cripps and junior Danielle Maffuid both achieved ECAC qualifications in the pole vault. Cripps finished in fifth-place with a mark of 3.45 meters and Maffuid placed seventh with mark of 3.30 meters.

Sophomore Emilie Mertz qualified for ECAC standards with her second-place time of 4:42.85 in the 1,500-meter race.

Quintana achieved ECAC standards with her 18th-place time of 12.56 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Freshman Alexandria Rheaume exceeded ECAC standards with a fifth-place time of 25.03 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Sophomore Jordan Beckley achieved ECAC standards with a fourth-place distance of 5.38 meters in the long jump. Freshman Caity Schmitz qualified for ECAC standards with her sixth-place distance of 11.00 meters in the triple jump.

Edwards attained ECAC standards with her eighth-place time of 15.23 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles.

In the field events, senior Brandy Smith tossed a third-place distance of 13.21 meters in the shot put. Seniors Francesca Boylan and Yvonne Palacios both qualified for ECAC standards with a fifth-place distance of 48.36 meters and a 10th-place distance of 43.79 meters in the hammer throw, respectively.

Six athletes, two men and four women, competed at the New York State Collegiate Track Conference Multis May 1.

Junior Seth Abbott set the college record in the heptathlon with a score of 6,272, which placed him second among competitors.

Freshman Connor Florczyk, earned a sixth-place finish with his best heptathlon score yet as a Bomber of 4,909.

On the other side of the coin, senior Natalie Meyer was the top female athlete, accumulating a fourth-place score of 3,756 in the heptathlon.

Junior Brianna Hayes was next highest Bomber with a fifth-place score of 3,726. Sophomore Catherine Larkin and senior Paige Agnew concluded the meet in 10th and 14th place with scores of 3,275 and 2,836, respectively.

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in the NYSCTC Championships, hosted by St. John Fisher College, at 2 p.m. May 5 and 10 a.m. May 6 in Rochester, New York.