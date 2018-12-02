Track and field kicks off season at Greg Page Relays

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Cornell University on Dec.1 to compete in the annual Cornell University Greg Page Relays.

The women’s team had a lot of success throughout the day. Junior Maria Matkoski finished first in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 19:22.81, while junior Parley Hannan came in second with a run time of 19:27.32. For the women’s distance medley relay, the Bombers’ ‘A’ team finished first with a time of 12:59.14. The team consisted of freshman Paloma De Monte, junior Lindsay Scott, sophomore Emily Carmichael and junior Margaret Nickerson.

In the 500-meter dash, senior Britney Swarthout finished eighth overall with a run time of 1:21.61. In the 300-meter dash, freshman Katelyn Hutchison finished in 16th place with a run time of 43.35.

Sophomore Juliann Terry got fourth place in the pole vault with a height of 3.35 meters. Freshman Logan Bruce earned 11th place in the long jump with a distance of 4.82 meters.

The men’s team also had plenty of success throughout the meet. The Bombers’ ‘A’ team snagged third place in the 4×800–meter relay with a time of 8:12.70. The team consisted of freshman Joel Duval and sophomores Alec Hofer, Stephen Malenowski and Ben Tiber.

Junior Daniel Harden-Marshall earned first place in the 300 meter dash with a time of 34.99. The Bombers gained third place in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:30.70. The team consisted of seniors Derek Howes and Aaron Smith, along with junior Logan Winningham and freshman Sam Carter.

During the field events, freshman Dominic Mikula earned fourth in the pole vault with a height of 4.50 meters. Senior Alex Arika earned 12th place in the long jump with a distance of 6.22 meters.

The South Hill squad will attempt to keep the success going as they host Cortland at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Glazer Arena.