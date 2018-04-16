Advertisement
April 16, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Track and field runs at the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY ASH WILLIAMS
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 15, 2018

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic on April 14 and 15.

On the men’s side, Freshman Chris Singer went on to place seventh in the 5,000-meter unseeded run with a time of 15:08.28. Sophomore Forest Stewart placed 58th in the unseeded 5,000-meter with a time of 15:43.56. He was followed by sophomore Garrett Bampos, who placed 62nd with a time of 15:47.40.

In the steeplechase, junior Owen Memelo placed 62nd with a time of 10:53.60. Junior Daniel Hart placed 15th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:59.82.

The No. 5 nationally ranked women’s track and field team proved its place as senior Taryn Cordani placed fifth in the 5,000-meter invitational run with a time of 16:42.59. The race made Cordani the No. 2 Division III runner by 12 seconds.

In the 1,500-meter run, sophomore Sarah Rudge placed 23rd with a time of 4:48.76.

For their next meet, both the men’s and women’s track and field teams will be competing in the Cortland Classic at 10 a.m. April 21 and April 22 in Cortland, New York.

