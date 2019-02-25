Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

February 25, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Track and field teams sweep Liberty League Championships

  JULIA CHERRUAULT/THE ITHACAN
Freshman Logan Bruce competes in the 800-meter run at the end of the pentathlon. Bruce added ten points to the Bombers' 241.5 points with her first-place win in the pentathlon.
By — Sports Editor
Published: February 24, 2019

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Liberty League Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Glazer Arena. Both teams successfully defended their 2018-19 championships, with the women scoring 241.5 points and the men scoring 176.5 points. The women’s total was the second-highest in league history, unseating the mark they set last year by .5 points.

The Bombers swept three of the first four spots in the women’s pentathlon event, with freshman Logan Bruce finishing in firstplace, earning 10 points for the Blue and Gold. Bruce came in first in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump and the long jump, as well as finishing in second in the shot put and fourth in the 800-meter run. Senior Catherine Larkin finished in third in the event, with a secondplace finish in the 60-meter hurdles, a thirdplace finish in both the high jump and long jump, and finished in fifthplace in the shot put and 800-meter run. Freshman Abbey Stowell rounded out the top-four finishers in the pentathlon, earning a first-place finish in the shot put, a thirdplace finish in the 60-meter hurdles, sixthplace finishes in both the long jump and 800-meter run and a seventhplace finish in the high jump.

In the 60-meter dash, junior Amanda Wetmore was the Bombers top finisher, securing second place with a time of 7.85. Junior Meghan Burd immediately followed her with a thirdplace finish and a time of 7.95. Senior Jordan Beckley rounded out the top-five with a time of 8.15. In the 200-meter dash, Wetmore led the Blue and Gold to a second-place finish with a time of 26.25. Freshman Katelyn Hutchison followed her in third-place with a time of 26.50, and Burd rounded out the top-five with a time of 26.71.

In the weight throw, the South Hill squad took the top-four spots. Junior Kendall Wellauer took first-place with a distance of 15.40 meters. Sophomore Ariyahna Bernard followed her in secondplace with a distance of 14.51 meters. Sophomore Samantha Healy took thirdplace with a distance of 14.37 meters, and freshman Trinity Gray rounded out the top-four with a distance of 14.09 meters.

On the men’s side, the Blue and Gold grabbed two of the top-five spots in the heptathlon. Junior Connor Florczyk came in firstplace despite only winning one of the events. Florczyk won the pole vault, finished in second in both the 60-meter dash and high jump, finished in third in the long jump, fourth in the shot put and rounded out his totals with eighth-place finishes in both the 60-meter hurdles and 1,000-meter run. Junior Rob Greenwald finished in fourthplace in the heptathlon, securing firstplace in the high jump, secondplace in the shot put, thirdplace in the 60-meter dash, fourthplace in the pole vault, fifthplace in the 1,000meter run, seventhplace in the long jump and ninthplace in the 60-meter hurdles.

In the mile run, sophomore Chris Singer finished in secondplace with a time of 4:15.27, while senior Daniel Hart came in sixthplace with a time of 4:20.48. In the 800-meter run, senior Derek Howes took secondplace with a time of 1:56.26 while Hart took ninth with a time of 1:58.57. In the long jump, junior Daniel Harden-Marshall took firstplace with a distance of 7.22 meters. Freshman Daniel Monchek came in sixth-place with a distance of 6.64 meters, while senior Alex Arika finished in eighthplace with a distance of 6.51 meters.

The Bombers will next turn their attention to the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships, which will be held at 1 p.m. March 1 at the Athletics and Events Center. This meet will be the final chance for the Blue and Gold athletes to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, which will be held at 1 p.m. March 8 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

