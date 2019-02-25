Track and field teams sweep Liberty League Championships

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Liberty League Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Glazer Arena. Both teams successfully defended their 2018-19 championships, with the women scoring 241.5 points and the men scoring 176.5 points. The women’s total was the second-highest in league history, unseating the mark they set last year by .5 points.

The Bombers swept three of the first four spots in the women’s pentathlon event, with freshman Logan Bruce finishing in first–place, earning 10 points for the Blue and Gold. Bruce came in first in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump and the long jump, as well as finishing in second in the shot put and fourth in the 800-meter run. Senior Catherine Larkin finished in third in the event, with a second–place finish in the 60-meter hurdles, a third–place finish in both the high jump and long jump, and finished in fifth–place in the shot put and 800-meter run. Freshman Abbey Stowell rounded out the top-four finishers in the pentathlon, earning a first-place finish in the shot put, a third–place finish in the 60-meter hurdles, sixth–place finishes in both the long jump and 800-meter run and a seventh–place finish in the high jump.

In the 60-meter dash, junior Amanda Wetmore was the Bombers top finisher, securing second place with a time of 7.85. Junior Meghan Burd immediately followed her with a third–place finish and a time of 7.95. Senior Jordan Beckley rounded out the top-five with a time of 8.15. In the 200-meter dash, Wetmore led the Blue and Gold to a second-place finish with a time of 26.25. Freshman Katelyn Hutchison followed her in third-place with a time of 26.50, and Burd rounded out the top-five with a time of 26.71.

In the weight throw, the South Hill squad took the top-four spots. Junior Kendall Wellauer took first-place with a distance of 15.40 meters. Sophomore Ariyahna Bernard followed her in second–place with a distance of 14.51 meters. Sophomore Samantha Healy took third–place with a distance of 14.37 meters, and freshman Trinity Gray rounded out the top-four with a distance of 14.09 meters.

On the men’s side, the Blue and Gold grabbed two of the top-five spots in the heptathlon. Junior Connor Florczyk came in first–place despite only winning one of the events. Florczyk won the pole vault, finished in second in both the 60-meter dash and high jump, finished in third in the long jump, fourth in the shot put and rounded out his totals with eighth-place finishes in both the 60-meter hurdles and 1,000-meter run. Junior Rob Greenwald finished in fourth–place in the heptathlon, securing first–place in the high jump, second–place in the shot put, third–place in the 60-meter dash, fourth–place in the pole vault, fifth–place in the 1,000–meter run, seventh–place in the long jump and ninth–place in the 60-meter hurdles.

In the mile run, sophomore Chris Singer finished in second–place with a time of 4:15.27, while senior Daniel Hart came in sixth–place with a time of 4:20.48. In the 800-meter run, senior Derek Howes took second–place with a time of 1:56.26 while Hart took ninth with a time of 1:58.57. In the long jump, junior Daniel Harden-Marshall took first–place with a distance of 7.22 meters. Freshman Daniel Monchek came in sixth-place with a distance of 6.64 meters, while senior Alex Arika finished in eighth–place with a distance of 6.51 meters.

The Bombers will next turn their attention to the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships, which will be held at 1 p.m. March 1 at the Athletics and Events Center. This meet will be the final chance for the Blue and Gold athletes to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, which will be held at 1 p.m. March 8 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.