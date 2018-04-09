Track and field teams travel to take on two meets

Both the men’s and women’s teams competed in the Muhlenberg Invitational in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on April 7, while some members of the women’s team competed in the Oscar Moore Invitational at Rowan University on April 6.

At Muhlenberg, the men’s team had a strong performance, claiming a total of four first place finishes as a team.

The 4×100-meter relay team finished in first place with a time of 43.36 seconds. The team was composed of sophomores Daniel Harden-Marshall and Evan Jones, along with juniors Jake Dombek and Elliott Place.

The Bombers also claimed the top finish in the 4×400 relay with an impressive time of 3:28.9.

Daniel Harden-Marshall also recorded the top score in the long jump event at 6.83 meters. Harden-Marshall was the only athlete from the Blue and Gold to record two first place finishes.

Sophomore Joseph Nally finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 4.7 meters.

The women’s team had a strong performance in the pole vault, taking home the top five spots in the event. Graduate student Katherine Pitman led the Blue and Gold with a distance of 4.2 meters.

Freshman Juliann Terry also competed in the women’s 200-meter dash, placing 12th with a time of 28.44 seconds.

At the Oscar Moore Invitational, the women’s team finished first in the team standings with 227.50 points.

Senior Taryn Cordani clinched the top spot in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:47.43. Fellow senior Denise Ibarra finished right behind her with a time of 4:58.13.

Sophomore Estelle Yedynak tied for first in the high jump with a jump of 1.59 meters. Freshman Ariyahna Bernard finished in first in the shot put with a throw of 12.95 meters.

The next meet for the men’s team is the Kutztown Mondshein Invitational at 2 p.m. April 12 in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, while the women will travel to the Coach P Invitational at 3 p.m. April 13 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.