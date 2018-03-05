Women’s basketball concludes season with loss to Tufts

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team fell to Tufts University in the second round of the NCAA tournament by a score of 61–39.

This loss eliminates the Bombers from the tournament as their season comes to an end with a 21–8 record. It was the final game for seniors Allison Spaschak, Erin Woop, Jordan Beers and Julie Yacovoni for the Blue and Gold.

Sophomore forward Cassidy O’Malley lead the ways for the Bombers with 10 points and three rebounds while Yacovoni had eight points and seven rebounds in pursuit of the comeback.

Tufts’s defense was the key to the game, holding the Bombers to a season-low 39 points. The Jumbos forced 20 Ithaca turnovers that lead to 13 points.

Tufts owned the boards throughout the game as they pulled in 40 rebounds, including 11 offensive rebounds, while the Bombers were only able to grab 33 rebounds.

The Bombers did not shoot well from the field, only posting a 30.2 percent field goal percentage for the game and 20 percent in the second half. The South Hill squad only scored 15 points in the second half, including four points in the fourth quarter.

Senior forward Melissa Baptista led the way for the Jumbos as she had 19 points and six rebounds en route to the win.

Tufts will advance to the Sweet 16 of the tournament to face off against Messiah College.