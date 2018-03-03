Women’s basketball moves on to round of 32 with 54–47 win

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team overcame No. 22 SUNY Geneseo by a score of 54–47 in the first round of the Division III NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament.

The South Hill squad relied on their defense to bring home the win. The college held the Knights to 47 points and did not allow them to score over 14 in a quarter. The Bombers caused 25 turnovers, including 11 steals and six blocks.

The Blue and Gold were led in scoring by senior forward Julie Yacovoni’s 16 points. Yacovoni also adding eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks en route to leading the Blue and Gold in every statistical category.

Junior forward McKenna Brooks had a similar performance for Suny Geneseo, leading her team in every category but assists. Brooks compiled 13 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and four steals.

The Bombers held the Knights to 41 percent shooting from the field and 56 percent from the free throw line. The South Hill squad finished shooting 36.4 percent from the field and made both of their free throws.

Both teams had difficulty from behind the three-point arc, however the Bombers came out on top. Geneseo finished shooting 9 percent from behind the arc while the Blue and Gold shot 19 percent.

The win propels the Bombers into the round of 32 where they will face Tufts University at 5 p.m. March 3.