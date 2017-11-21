Women’s cross-country competes in NCAA championships

For the second consecutive year, the Ithaca College women’s cross country team competed as a team in the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships on Nov. 18 in Elsah, Illinois. During the 2016 season, they placed 11th and this season, they placed ninth.

Senior Taryn Cordani placed 14th out of 279 runners with a time of 21:05.50 to lead the Bombers. She received All-American, and is the third Bomber to be named All-American three times in her career.

Senior Denise Ibarra was also named All-American for her 34th place finish with a time of 21:32.40.

The top 40 runners are named All-American, and Cordani and Ibarra are the 24th and 25th Bombers, respectively, to be named All-American for the Blue and Gold in program history.

With a time of 22:30.50, senior Sierra Grazia placed 134th for the Bombers, and close behind was junior Emilie Mertz with a time of 22:32.70 for 140th place.

Placing 192nd was junior Amanda St. Clair at 22:53.80, and following her was graduate student Kristin Lynn at 232nd place with a time of 23:14.40.

Senior Christina Rucinski placed 270th at 24:19.90.