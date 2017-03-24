Women’s lacrosse defeats SUNY Cortland in overtime

On March 23, the Ithaca College women’s lacrosse team —ranked 13th— defeated sixth-ranked SUNY Cortland 11–10. The Bombers defeated the Red Dragons in overtime on a game-clinching goal by sophomore Morgan Cadwell, which improved the Bombers to a 5–1 overall for the season.

The game-winner was the last of four goals in the game for Cadwell. Graduate student Ally Runyon also scored four goals, giving her a team-leading 25 goals for the season.

Cortland junior Hannah Elmer got the game started with a goal giving the Red Dragons a 1-0 lead. Their lead was soon lost as Runyon and Cadwell scored back–to–back goals that put the Bombers up 2–1. Cortland senior Nicolette Tortorici then scored two goals, followed by a goal by Cortland sophomore Carly Stone to put the Red Dragons up 4–2.

Runyon’s second goal of the game plus a goal by senior Morgan Racicot evened the score at 4–4. The Red Dragons answered back with two goals of their own, taking the lead 6–4. Runyon scored her third goal of the game, and after Cortland freshman Lexie Meager scored her second goal of the game, the Red Dragons were up 7–5.

The Bombers answered by scoring four goals, which began with Racicot making her second goal of the game. Junior Allie Panara followed with a goal, which was followed seconds later by Runyon’s fourth and final goal. After Cadwell’s second goal of the game, the Bombers extended their lead to 9–7.

After two goals from the Red Dragons to tie the score at nine, Cadwell scored again, giving the South Hill Squad the 10–9 lead. It seemed that Cadwell’s goal would be the game-winner, but Cortland senior Kristen Ohberg scored a goal with three seconds left to send the game into an extra period.

Minutes into overtime, Cadwell scored the game-winner, her fourth of the game and 11th of the season. The goal gave the Bombers an 11–10 win in the back-and-forth affair.

The South Hill Squad will have a day off before they host Alfred University for a conference match at 1 p.m. March 25 at Higgins Stadium.